VSSL Gear Launches Leakproof Tumbler Designed for Adventure

ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VSSL Gear today announced the release of the Rift Tumbler, a leakproof, rugged, and versatile hydration essential built for people in motion. Engineered to perform as both a hot coffee companion and a cold hydration vessel, the Rift represents a bold step forward in everyday carry drinkware.With its 100 percent leakproof VaultLoc™ lid, Rift locks in liquid and peace of mind — no spills, no surprises — whether you’re on the trail, in the car or navigating your daily routine. The articulated body is designed to flex subtly with your grip, creating an ergonomic feel that works as well on the move as it does at a desk. A slip-resistant silicone base ensures stability and protection, safeguarding dashboards, consoles and gear from scratches or slides. The Rift Link carry system also allows for hands-free transport, keeping the tumbler within easy reach without getting in the way."For over 10 years, VSSL has been building gear designed to elevate life outdoors, from our first flask to our precision coffee grinder,” says Todd Weimer, Founder of VSSL Gear. “The Rift is the embodiment of our design principles: durability, function, and innovation all distilled into a tumbler that’s fully leakproof. It's built for adventure."Rift is built to last, crafted from premium recycled stainless steel and finished with double-walled, vacuum-insulated construction that keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. The tumbler is dishwasher safe, BPA-free and designed to meet VSSL’s rigorous durability standards. Both the 10-ounce and 16-ounce sizes are fully compatible with VSSL’s Nest Pour Over dripper, making Rift equally at home on a backcountry adventure or during a morning commute. The Rift Tumbler will be offered in a carefully curated range of colorways — Ash, Sahara, Pacific Blue, Wild Sage and Stone — reflecting VSSL’s overland design ethos.VSSL confirmed that leading retailers including Sail, La Cordée, Scheels, Backcountry.com and Altitude already have purchase orders en route ahead of the Rift Tumbler’s debut. The company will showcase the new product at the GOA Discovery Market and have representatives on hand at WWSRA, OMA and 360 shows, reinforcing that the brand is open for business and ready to meet demand.The Rift Tumbler is available now at www.vsslgear.com and through authorized VSSL dealers. For dealer inquiries, contact: dealers@vsslgear.com. For media inquiries, please contact Senior Accountant Manager London Krapff at london@chair6collective.com.

