Attorney General Hanaway Recognizes AGO Attorney For Statewide Appointment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway recognized Assistant Attorney General Lindsey C. Bachman for her outstanding service to the State of Missouri following a major professional achievement. Bachman has been appointed by the Supreme Court of Missouri to serve on the Supreme Court Civil Rules Committee for a term extending through June 30, 2027.

This honor comes as Bachman also recently received the Attorney General’s Excellence in Litigation Award for the second consecutive year, a distinction reserved for attorneys whose work demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and commitment to the rule of law. Bachman has served in the Attorney General’s Office Governmental Affairs Section for just over two years.

“Lindsey represents the very best of this Office, thorough, principled, and unwavering in her dedication to the people of Missouri,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Her appointment to the Civil Rules Committee and her repeated recognition for litigation excellence reflect both her legal acumen and her steadfast commitment to public service.”

Chief Counsel of Governmental Affairs David L. McCain, Jr. stated, “Ms. Bachman’s work exemplifies the professionalism, discipline, and intellectual rigor that the practice of law requires at its highest levels. Her appointment is well deserved, and her continued excellence brings great credit to the Attorney General’s Office and to the State of Missouri.”

The Attorney General’s Office congratulates Bachman on these accomplishments and expresses gratitude for her continued service to Missouri.

Just as the Governmental Affairs Section reflects the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to upholding Missouri’s laws through rigorous analysis and principled advocacy, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled lawyers. The Office continues to cultivate legal talent whose work strengthens the rule of law and enhances the integrity of state governance. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.