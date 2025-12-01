Attorney General Hanaway Delivers On Promise To Protect Children With Age-Verification Rule Now In Force

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that Missouri’s new age-verification rule for pornographic websites is now fully in force, delivering one of the most significant online child-protection victories in state history. The rule, promulgated under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, requires commercial pornographic websites to verify that users are adults before granting access to explicit content.

Within hours of the rule taking effect, Pornhub announced it would shut down access to its website in Missouri rather than comply with the regulation, confirming that one of the world’s largest pornography companies finds it easier to abandon the Missouri market than to ask users to prove they are 18 years or older.

“Pornhub’s decision proves exactly why this rule is necessary,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “If a billion-dollar corporation would rather leave Missouri than verify that children are not accessing graphic sexual content, that tells you everything you need to know about its priorities. We are proud to stand on the side of parents, families, and basic decency. Missouri will not apologize for protecting children.”

Under Missouri’s rule, now fully enforceable, any commercial website or platform with one-third or more pornographic content must implement robust, meaningful age-verification measures. This rule balances privacy rights of adults, while protecting Missouri children from the devastating harms of online pornography. Platforms that refuse to comply are subject to penalties, injunctive relief, and enforcement actions for engaging in unfair and deceptive practices.

Research shows that the average age of first exposure to pornography is just 11 or 12 years old, with the overwhelming majority of teenagers encountering violent, degrading, or explicitly misogynistic material online. These harms contribute to exploitation, distort young people’s understanding of sex, and undermine healthy relationships. Neuroscientific studies show that pornography can have addictive effects similar to dangerous substances, leaving children especially vulnerable.

Despite these devastating realities, Pornhub published a statement to Missouri users claiming that asking adults to provide basic age verification is “not the most effective solution.” Instead of implementing protections, Pornhub chose to turn off its website statewide.

“Pornhub is welcome to leave Missouri. What is not welcome is any company that puts profit above the safety of our children,” Attorney General Hanaway said. “Protecting Missouri’s children is of the greatest importance. If companies choose to walk away instead of complying with the law, that is their decision, but it is absolutely a victory for Missouri families.”

Missouri families can expect immediate enforcement of the rule, and the Attorney General’s Office stands ready to investigate and hold violators accountable.

“Our message is simple: If you want to operate in Missouri, you must prove your users are adults. If that is too much to ask, then you will not operate here,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Missouri is leading the nation in protecting children online, and today’s development shows that our leadership is working.”