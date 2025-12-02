Attorney General Hanaway Warns Missourians To Stay Alert For Holiday Scams

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is urging Missourians to stay vigilant this holiday season as scammers use fake delivery notices, bogus sales, AI-generated messages, and fraudulent charities to steal money and personal information.

“Staying alert and informed is one of the best defenses against holiday scams,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “We are committed to protecting Missouri families, and remain on guard against scammers throughout the holiday season. If you’ve been the target of a scam, reach out at 800-392-8222 or at ago.mo.gov. We are here to help.”

Common Holiday Scams to Watch For:

Scammers send fake delivery texts, emails, or AI-generated calls posing as USPS, UPS, FedEx, or Amazon.

Criminals create fake charities or social-media fundraisers to exploit holiday generosity and collect donations that never reach a real cause.

Fraudulent online shops and social media sellers advertise steep discounts but often ship counterfeit items or nothing at all after taking payment.

Scammers place fake QR codes on event signs or parking meters that redirect consumers to malicious sites or steal payment information.

Fake airline and hotel websites imitate real booking platforms to capture personal and financial information for nonexistent travel deals.

Some “Letters from Santa” promotions are legitimate, but others collect children’s or families’ personal information for identity theft.

Red Flags That Signal a Scam:

Deals or discounts that seem unrealistic

Messages with spelling or grammar mistakes

Websites with no phone number or address

Links in texts or emails you weren’t expecting

Sites without https:// security

High-pressure requests for immediate payment

Requests for payment by gift card, wire transfer, crypto, or payment apps

Smart Tips to Stay Safe from Scams:

Always verify a link before clicking by hovering over it or navigating directly to the retailer’s official website.

Use a credit card when shopping online, as it provides stronger fraud protection than other payment methods.

Take a moment to research unfamiliar sellers by searching their name along with terms like “scam” or “reviews.”

Review the refund and return policies on new or unfamiliar websites before making a purchase.

Avoid making online purchases while connected to public Wi-Fi, which may not be secure.

Never share personal or financial information in response to unexpected calls, texts, or messages.

Scan QR codes only from trusted businesses or official materials to avoid being redirected to fraudulent sites.

If you believe you have been targeted or lost money to a scam, contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint at ago.mo.gov.