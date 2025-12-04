Intellibright Wins Gold at the 2025 Hermes Creative Awards for Strategic SEO Campaign

Intellibright, a performance-driven marketing agency, has been awarded Gold at the 2025 Hermes Creative Awards in the SEO category.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellibright , a performance-driven marketing agency, has been awarded Gold at the 2025 Hermes Creative Awards in the SEO category for its partnership with Gembah, a product development platform. The honor recognizes the impact of a unified SEO and SEM strategy that restored visibility, improved efficiency, and accelerated revenue growth.Intellibright conducted a full site audit, raising Core Web Vitals from 65% to 99% and cutting average page load time from 1.1 seconds to 0.5 seconds. The unified SEO and paid search strategy led to a 1,252% increase in organic leads, 500% improvement in conversion rates, and 318% rise in Google Ads revenue."Winning Gold at the Hermes Creative Awards highlights the power of unifying SEO and paid media into a single, revenue-focused system. We're proud of the impact our work has had on Gembah's growth," said Michelle Matranga, Chief Digital Officer at Intellibright.For more information, please contact press@intellibright.com.About IntellibrightIntellibright is a fast-growing digital marketing agency based in Austin, TX, recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company and ranked among the Financial Times 500 Fastest Growing in the Americas. With a LASR (leads, appointments, sales, revenue) focus, the agency delivers measurable results across paid search, SEO, and digital advertising campaigns. Intellibright offers a full suite of services , including website development and design, SEM, SEO, content marketing, social media, and reporting and analytics, delivering measurable results that drive business success.

