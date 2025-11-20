Intellibright Earns Platinum and Gold at the 2025 MarCom Awards

Intellibright, a performance-driven marketing agency in Austin, TX, has earned three honors at the 2025 MarCom Awards.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellibright , a performance-driven marketing agency, has earned three honors at the 2025 MarCom Awards , receiving Platinum recognition for integrated marketing campaigns with Fluence and an automotive performance e-commerce leader, and Gold for its SEM campaign with Shape CRM.Platinum Awards spotlight campaign success with Fluence and an automotive performance e-commerce leader, demonstrating how SEO and paid social strategies can deliver strong performance across different industries. Fluence achieved significant boosts in Google Change Metrics, keyword rankings, and website health, while an automotive performance e-commerce leader saw a 100% increase in ROAS and nearly tripled revenue after Intellibright rebuilt their paid social campaigns.The Gold Award highlights Shape CRM's SEM transformation, which led to an 80% increase in demo signups, a 32% decrease in cost per demo, and a 50% reduction in ad spend within a year."These awards reflect how powerful strategy and data can be when they come together," said Michelle Matranga, Chief Digital Officer at Intellibright. "Our partners trust us to turn complexity into clarity, connect insight to execution, and deliver growth they can count on."About IntellibrightIntellibright is a fast-growing digital marketing agency based in Austin, TX, recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company and ranked among the Financial Times 500 Fastest Growing in the Americas. With a LASR (leads, appointments, sales, revenue) focus, the agency delivers measurable results across paid search, SEO, and digital advertising campaigns. Intellibright offers a full suite of services , including website development and design, SEM, SEO, content marketing, social media, and reporting and analytics, delivering measurable results that drive business success.

