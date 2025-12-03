**Update** New Haven Barracks/Death Investigation
**Update** Victim identification
VICTIM: Frank B. Haddleton
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
Detective Sergeant Erin Hodges
Bureau of Criminal Investigations - New Haven
Vermont State Police
2490 Ethan Allen HWY
802-388-4919
From: Hodges, Erin
Sent: Tuesday, November 25, 2025 4:23 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: New Haven Barracks/Death Investigation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5005199
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt Erin Hodges
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: November 25, 2025, approximately 0825 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lewis Creek Fishing Access, Monkton, VT
VIOLATION: n/a
VICTIM: Withholding identification pending NOK notification
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 25, 2025, at approximately 0825 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the Lewis Creek Fishing Access in Monkton, Vermont for an unresponsive male. Troopers responded to investigate and located the male who was deceased. Vermont State Police Detectives responded to the scene. The decedent was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, Vermont for autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern. The identification of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No further information is available at this time.
Detective Sergeant Erin Hodges
Bureau of Criminal Investigations - New Haven
Vermont State Police
2490 Ethan Allen HWY
802-388-4919
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.