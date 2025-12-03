St. Albans Barracks / Armed robbery — request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A2008841

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/03/25 at 0403 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 493 Cook Rd., Highgate, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Armed robbery — request for information

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, troopers responded to a residence at 493 Cook Rd. in the town of Highgate after receiving a report of an armed robbery. The victims reported that two unidentified people forcefully entered the home, threatened the residents with a weapon, stole valuables and fled the area. The suspects were described as a tall, thin man wearing all black with a mask covering his face, and a short woman wearing a gray coat. No one was injured during the incident.

The Vermont State Police is seeking the public's assistance with information to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Mathew Nadeau at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -