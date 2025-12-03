St. Albans Barracks / Armed robbery — request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A2008841
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/03/25 at 0403 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 493 Cook Rd., Highgate, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Armed robbery — request for information
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, troopers responded to a residence at 493 Cook Rd. in the town of Highgate after receiving a report of an armed robbery. The victims reported that two unidentified people forcefully entered the home, threatened the residents with a weapon, stole valuables and fled the area. The suspects were described as a tall, thin man wearing all black with a mask covering his face, and a short woman wearing a gray coat. No one was injured during the incident.
The Vermont State Police is seeking the public's assistance with information to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Mathew Nadeau at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
No additional details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.
- 30 -
