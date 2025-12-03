Ampetronic | Listen Technologies Announce Promotions and a New Hire

David Serpa, VP of Finance Sam Burkinshaw, Head of Business Development Irene Kondos, Global Inside Sales and Customer Success Manager

Assistive listening leaders continue to grow since aligning their businesses and combining their portfolio of solutions that make audio accessible to everyone

BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Listen Technologies, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 27 years, and Ampetronic, a global leader in hearing loop systems, announced two promotions and a new hire. The brands have promoted David Serpa to vice president of finance, and Sam Burkinshaw to head of strategic business development and partnerships. They have welcomed Irene Kondos as global inside sales and customer success manager. The promotions and hire support Listen Technologies’ and Ampetronic’s continued growth and sales of their assistive listening solutions.Listen Technologies and Ampetronic are increasing audio accessibilityAs strategic partners, Listen Technologies and Ampetronic have combined their complementary assistive listening and communication solutions into one portfolio. They also co-developed the first Auracast™ based assistive listening system, Auri™. Their award-winning solutions are installed in venues worldwide.Read more about Listen Technologies’ and Ampetronic’s strategic partnership. Serpa, Burkinshaw, and Kondos play important roles in helping Listen Technologies and Ampetronic advance their shared mission to make audio accessible to everyone.Promotions support Ampetronic | Listen Technologies’ market expansionAs vice president of finance, Serpa works closely with the executive team to shape financial strategy and support growth initiatives. He drives forecasting, budgeting, and scenario-planning and ensures financial decisions are data-driven and aligned with the organization’s long-term goals. He mentors the finance team and collaborates with sales, operations, and product leaders to drive results across the business. Previously, Serpa was the financial controller at Listen Technologies.“David leads with confidence, insight, and impact. He anticipates what the business needs next, simplifies complexity, and has built trust across the organization. His financial expertise, counsel, and management have been instrumental to our success,” said Maile Keone, president and CEO of Ampetronic | Listen Technologies.In his new role, Burkinshaw works closely with marketing, product management, sales leadership, and partners to shape go-to-market strategies and support the evolution of the full Ampetronic | Listen Technologies product portfolio. He also leads the exploration of new partnership opportunities and emerging technology collaborations. Previously, Burkinshaw served as head of business development at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies.“Sam has done an exceptional job building the bridge between strategic business development and marketing, creating meaningful market engagement that fuels growth and opportunity. His work aligns marketing and vertical market expansion, ensuring both move forward together. By collaborating with end users, channel partners, and industry stakeholders, he continues to uncover new opportunities that advance our products, our markets, and our mission,” said Kim Franklin, chief marketing officer at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies.New hire supports sales and delivers exceptional customer serviceAs the global inside sales and customer success manager, Kondos drives revenue growth, ensures outstanding customer interactions, and supports international partner engagement. She collaborates across functions, ensuring inside sales activities are aligned with company goals.Before joining the Listen Technologies and Ampetronic teams, Kondos led sales and business development for a company in the language industry. In that role, she used and recommended Listen Technologies solutions to support interpretation and language distribution.Kondos reports to Martin French, vice president of global sales at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies. French commented on Kondos, “Irene has a record of success leading international inside sales teams and delighting customers with solutions that enable communication. Her experience, collaborative workstyle, and commitment to service align perfectly with Listen Technologies’ and Ampetronic’s ‘customer-centric’ culture and passion for advancing audio accessibility.”“We welcome Irene to the Listen Technologies and Ampetronic teams and congratulate David and Sam on their new roles. It’s great to have them on this journey with us as we continue to bring the latest in assistive listening and accessible audio solutions to venues and end users around the world,” said Keone.

