Listen Technologies is Bringing Auri™ Assistive Listening to AuDacity 2025
Conference attendees will experience Auri™’s exceptional audio clarity and learn more about the new Bluetooth® capability redefining accessibility
Auri™ is the world’s first Auracast™-based assistive listening system. Listen Technologies and Ampetronic designed Auri™ to help venues and end users take advantage of Auracast™ broadcast audio, a new Bluetooth® capability, to access high-quality, low-latency audio in public spaces.
While Bluetooth® Classic connects devices one-to-one, Auracast™ technology broadcasts audio from one transmitter to unlimited Auracast™-compatible devices. AuDacity attendees with Auracast™-compatible hearing aids, earbuds, headphones, cochlear implants, or smartphones will be able to access conference broadcasts and hear presenter audio directly in their ears using their own device. Auri™ filters out background noise, so listeners focus on the audio they want to hear.
Listen Technologies will have a limited number of dedicated Auri™ receivers available for attendees to borrow if they do not have an Auracast™-compatible device.
Audiologists are resources for patients seeking information about Auracast™
“Listen Technologies is honored to support AuDacity 2025 and showcase Auri™ to hearing advocates in a real-use scenario,” said Kasey Kaumans, market development manager at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies. “We invite and welcome feedback on Auri™ from audiologists, hearing care professionals, and industry leaders at the conference, and we hope to empower them with information about Auracast™ and assistive listening that they can share with patients.”
Kaumans and other Listen Technologies team members will have a breakout room where they can provide Auri™ demonstrations, answer questions about the system, and illustrate the versatility of assistive listening systems during breaks throughout the conference.
Oaktree Products, a provider of clinical supplies to the hearing care industry and a distributor of the Auri™ system, will be in the AuDacity exhibit hall.
Beyond assistive listening, multi-channel systems like Auri™ can be used to facilitate interpretation, provide audio from screens, and deliver audio description for visually impaired individuals. Anyone can benefit from assistive listening – not just individuals with hearing loss or who wear hearing aids.
Access to public audio will increase as more people adopt Auracast™-enabled devices
“As AuDacity 2025 speaker and hearing and accessibility advocate Andrew Bellavia will demonstrate in his presentation, ‘Why Auracast™ Now, and How to Advocate for it in Your Communities,’ Auracast™ brings value to both venues and end users in many different environments,” added Kaumans. “As more hearing aids and devices enabled with Auracast™ come to market, and more venues install Auracast™ transmitters, accessibility to public audio will increase for everyone.”
To learn more about AuDacity 2025, visit https://www.audiologist.org/events/audacity/audacity-agenda.
Kim Franklin
Listen Technologies
8015427750 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Introducing Auri™
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.