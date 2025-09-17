Listen Technologies is Bringing Auri™ Assistive Listening to AuDacity 2025

Auri™ System by Ampetronic and Listen Technologies

Conference attendees will experience Auri™’s exceptional audio clarity and learn more about the new Bluetooth® capability redefining accessibility

Listen Technologies is honored to support AuDacity 2025 and showcase Auri™ to hearing advocates in a real-use scenario.” — Kasey Kaumans

BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Listen Technologies, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 27 years, is proud to sponsor AuDacity 2025 , the Academy of Doctors of Audiology (ADA) conference taking place in Washington, D.C., Sept. 25-28. Listen Technologies will provide Auracast™-based assistive listening in meeting spaces at the conference. Listen Technologies team members will also be on-site to provide demonstrations of Auri™ and answer attendees’ questions about the assistive listening system and Auracast™ broadcast audio technology.Auri™ is the world’s first Auracast™-based assistive listening system. Listen Technologies and Ampetronic designed Auri™ to help venues and end users take advantage of Auracast™ broadcast audio, a new Bluetoothcapability, to access high-quality, low-latency audio in public spaces.While BluetoothClassic connects devices one-to-one, Auracast™ technology broadcasts audio from one transmitter to unlimited Auracast™-compatible devices. AuDacity attendees with Auracast™-compatible hearing aids, earbuds, headphones, cochlear implants, or smartphones will be able to access conference broadcasts and hear presenter audio directly in their ears using their own device. Auri™ filters out background noise, so listeners focus on the audio they want to hear.Listen Technologies will have a limited number of dedicated Auri™ receivers available for attendees to borrow if they do not have an Auracast™-compatible device.Audiologists are resources for patients seeking information about Auracast™“Listen Technologies is honored to support AuDacity 2025 and showcase Auri™ to hearing advocates in a real-use scenario,” said Kasey Kaumans, market development manager at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies. “We invite and welcome feedback on Auri™ from audiologists, hearing care professionals, and industry leaders at the conference, and we hope to empower them with information about Auracast™ and assistive listening that they can share with patients.”Kaumans and other Listen Technologies team members will have a breakout room where they can provide Auri™ demonstrations, answer questions about the system, and illustrate the versatility of assistive listening systems during breaks throughout the conference.Oaktree Products, a provider of clinical supplies to the hearing care industry and a distributor of the Auri™ system, will be in the AuDacity exhibit hall.Beyond assistive listening, multi-channel systems like Auri™ can be used to facilitate interpretation, provide audio from screens, and deliver audio description for visually impaired individuals. Anyone can benefit from assistive listening – not just individuals with hearing loss or who wear hearing aids.Access to public audio will increase as more people adopt Auracast™-enabled devices“As AuDacity 2025 speaker and hearing and accessibility advocate Andrew Bellavia will demonstrate in his presentation, ‘Why Auracast™ Now, and How to Advocate for it in Your Communities,’ Auracast™ brings value to both venues and end users in many different environments,” added Kaumans. “As more hearing aids and devices enabled with Auracast™ come to market, and more venues install Auracast™ transmitters, accessibility to public audio will increase for everyone.”To learn more about AuDacity 2025, visit https://www.audiologist.org/events/audacity/audacity-agenda

Introducing Auri™

