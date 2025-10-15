Ampetronic | Listen Technologies Promotes Kim Franklin to Chief Marketing Officer

Franklin will lead global marketing across Ampetronic and Listen Technologies to advance the brands’ shared mission to make audio accessible for everyone

BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Listen Technologies, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 27 years, and Ampetronic, a global leader in hearing loop systems, have promoted Kim Franklin to Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Franklin will define and drive global marketing strategy across Ampetronic and Listen Technologies. The brands create assistive listening solutions that make clear audio accessible in any environment or setting.Franklin joined Listen Technologies in 2014 and most recently was global vice president of marketing. Franklin has formulated and implemented strategic marketing initiatives that have helped Listen Technologies increase brand awareness and revenue.Strategic partnership brings the first Auracast™ based assistive listening systemFranklin has played a key role in communicating Listen Technologies’ and Ampetronic’s strategic partnership under Allvida . Franklin also led the launch of Auri™ , the world’s first Auracast™ broadcast audio-based assistive listening system that Listen Technologies and Ampetronic co-developed.“Kim has been instrumental in helping align Listen Technologies and Ampetronic, integrate processes, and foster synergies so the two brands operate as one company with one voice,” said Maile Keone, president and CEO of Ampetronic | Listen Technologies. “Kim connects marketing performance to business growth. Under her leadership, Ampetronic | Listen Technologies will continue to emphasize product innovation, meeting customer needs, and advancing audio accessibility across industries and settings.”Innovative assistive listening solutions increase accessibilityListen Technologies and Ampetronic represent inclusive innovation. Their products and solutions create equal access to audio for everyone, regardless of environment, hearing ability, or device. The brands have deep channel relationships and vertical expertise. They also have a history of industry firsts, from ListenIR and ListenWIFI to Auri™, the first Auracast™ ready professional assistive listening system.“It’s an honor to work with Ampetronic | Listen Technologies and exciting to be advancing audio accessibility for everyone,” said Franklin. “We are passionate about our commitment to quality, service, and accessibility, and bringing faster innovation and more targeted support to our customers and partners around the globe.”FAQWho is Kim Franklin, Chief Marketing Officer, at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies?Kim Franklin is a marketing leader with over 20 years of experience. Before being promoted to CMO, she was global vice president of marketing at Listen Technologies.What will Franklin focus on as Chief Marketing Officer?As CMO, Franklin will lead global marketing strategy and brand development for Ampetronic | Listen Technologies. She will support innovation, customer success, and business growth. Franklin will scale the adoption of next-generation solutions, Auri™ and ListenWIFI. She will also elevate brand voice across global markets through strong channel relationships, key partnerships, and thought leadership.How does this promotion support Ampetronic | Listen Technologies’ long-term goals?This promotion reinforces the alignment between Listen Technologies and Ampetronic and the “one company, one voice” foundation under Allvida . The brands are integrated in their approach to marketing strategy, product launches, and global communication. They share core values, a unified purpose, and a vision for leadership in accessible audio.What do the Ampetronic and Listen Technologies brands represent?The Ampetronic and Listen Technologies brands represent inclusive innovation. Their solutions create equal access to audio for everyone in any environment. They enable connection, dignity, and participation.About Ampetronic | Listen TechnologiesUnified under the Allvida family of companiesAt the forefront of supplemental audio, assistive listening, and communication innovation, Listen Technologies and Ampetronic are dedicated to making audio accessible to everyone. Our solutions empower individuals to connect, engage, and experience the world through exceptional audio. From hearing loop systems to advanced wireless technologies like Auri™, ListenWIFI, and ListenTALK, we deliver innovative solutions tailored to diverse environments, including theaters, houses of worship, educational institutions, transportation hubs, and corporate settings.Listen Technologies and Ampetronic have combined resources and over 65 years of collective expertise to advance accessibility, drive innovation, and expand our global impact. Guided by a shared mission and a single leadership team, we invest in next-generation solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers, partners, and end users worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.listentech.com and www.ampetronic.com The Bluetoothword mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Any use of such marks by Listen Technologies Corporation and Ampetronic is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

