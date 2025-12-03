President Cyril Ramaphosa: Media briefing on conclusion of 4th Mozambique-South Africa Bi-National

Media briefing remarks by President Cyril Ramaphosa on conclusion of the 4th Mozambique-South Africa Bi-National, Maputo



Your Excellency President Daniel Chapo,

Honourable Ministers,

High Commissioners,

Senior officials,

Members of the media,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good Morning.

We have just concluded a successful 4th Session of the Bi-National Commission between South Africa and Mozambique.

President Chapo and I concur that we have a historic responsibility to our respective peoples to ensure that current and future generations appreciate the fruits of this strategic relationship.

Your Excellency,

Through your leadership, I have no doubt that as neighbours with common purpose and determination, South Africa and Mozambique will use this Bi-National Commission to achieve practical benefits.

We have received a comprehensive report of the Council of Ministers, reflecting the work and outcomes of focused deliberations between our Senior Officials and Technical Experts.

We assessed progress since the 3rd Session of the Bi-National Commission in Pretoria in 2022.

Let me also acknowledge with deep appreciation the contributions made by our Ministers, building on the hard work of the Officials.

The Memoranda of Understanding signed today are a significant development and provide impetus towards concretising our cooperation.

We agreed that we need to implement decisions, identify opportunities and explore investment avenues to the mutual benefit of our two countries.

South Africa’s development finance institutions, state-owned enterprises and private companies stand ready to be partners.

On the eve of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg last month, I met the leadership of South African companies with significant investments and operations elsewhere on our continent, including in Mozambique.

They confirmed their unwavering commitment to Africa’s growth and development.

This Bi-National Commission supports these efforts.

Our current cooperation should be amplified through deeper cooperation in energy, mining, infrastructure, agriculture, financial services, telecommunications, health, tourism and hospitality.

Our countries are endowed with rich natural resources, both on land and offshore.

Already, Mozambique is a major trading partner of South Africa.

We will work together to explore new vistas of opportunity and possibility.

We will pursue cooperation in the defence and security sector, including on issues of border management.

I am pleased, President Chapo, that this afternoon we are travelling to Inhambane Province to jointly launch a gas facility built by Sasol.

This is another shining example of how two friendly neighbours can collaborate effectively.

The project also illustrates how public-private sector partnerships can be used to great effect.

We thank the government of Mozambique for continuing to provide opportunities for South African companies to invest and have meaningful commercial operations in your country.

In conclusion, Mr President, we once again thank you for welcoming us in Mozambique.

Your hospitality reflects the deep bonds of friendship and solidarity between our nations. South Africans and Mozambicans are one people.

When the forthcoming 5th session of the Bi-National Commission is held in South Africa, we look forward to report on even greater progress.

I thank you.

