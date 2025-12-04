Western Cape launches Festive Season Road Safety readiness at N1 Beaufort West Weighbridge, 6 Dec

The Western Cape Government will launch its Festive Season Road Safety readiness campaign this weekend, ahead of the busy December travel period.

The launch forms part of the province’s annual road safety campaign which, together with various enforcement and emergency partners, aims to reduce road incidents, save lives, and ensure that all residents and visitors can travel safely during the festive season. The Mobility Department will outline the operational approach for the increased travel period on Western Cape roads.

Media is invited to attend.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, 6 December 2025

Time: 10h00 – 12h00

Venue: N1 Beaufort West Weighbridge

The programme includes remarks by Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku and senior officials from the Department.

Media enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Cell: 083 755 3213

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates