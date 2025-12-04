Minister John Steenhuisen welcomes Stats SA report showing growth in agriculture

South Africa's agricultural growth continues in third quarter

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, is pleased to note the latest Statistics SA data that shows that South Africa’s agriculture has grown an additional 1,1% in gross value in the third quarter of 2025, following a 2,5% growth in the second quarter.

Notably, South African exports rose by 0,7%, primarily led by an increase in trade of vegetable products and mineral products.

“Despite all the challenges the sector faced, it still managed, with a can-do attitude, to show remarkable resilience with its fourth consecutive increase, proving that perseverance and determination can overcome even the toughest obstacles,” Minister Steenhuisen said.

The Department of Agriculture also commends the good maize harvest of 16,44 million tons for the season, which is the second-largest harvest on record.

One of our biggest challenges is Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), which is affecting our livestock sector. “To address this, we will vaccinate the national herd through a comprehensive programme to protect around 12 million cattle. This includes vaccine sourcing, training of veterinarians and logistics for distribution,” the minister said.

He added that, despite the hurdles, the agricultural community and its value chains remain optimistic. “Our farmers and stakeholders are at the forefront of ensuring we remain a food secure country and contribute to the fiscus. I applaud them. With good weather expected going into 2026, and greater demand for our products in both new and existing markets, we have a lot to look forward to,” he added.

