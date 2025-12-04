Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli delivers congratulatory remarks at Africa Media Awards in Ethiopia, 4 Dec

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Thursday, 4 December 2025 attend and deliver congratulatory remarks at the Africa Media Awards.

The ceremony will be hosted at the Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, bringing together leading journalists, media innovators, and communication professionals from across the continent to celebrate excellence in African storytelling and strengthen collaboration in the media sector.

Deputy Minister Mhlauli will deliver the congratulatory message on behalf of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, recognising and honouring the remarkable achievements of African media practitioners who continue to shape narratives, amplify authentic voices, and drive impactful communication across the continent.

The Africa Media Awards highlight outstanding contributions in journalism, digital media, broadcasting, and innovation, reflecting the critical role of the media in democracy, development, and social cohesion.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, 4 December 2025

Time: 18h00

Venue: Skylight Hotel, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The ceremony will also be streamed live on YouTube at the following link: https://youtube.com/@africanmediaawards?si=EyHJw3w2SZcnQHFP

Members of the media are invited to cover the event.

Media enquiries:

Ms Mandisa Mbele

Head: Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency

Cell:082 580 2213

E-mail: MandisaM@presidency.gov.za

