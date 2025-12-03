Submit Release
ARH Global Advisors Expands Bilingual Probate, Real Estate & Wealth Advisory Services for Spanish-Speaking Clients

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARH Global Advisors LLC announced enhanced bilingual and Spanish-language support across its Probate, Real Estate, and Private-Client Advisory Divisions, serving Spanish-speaking families in New York City, Los Angeles, and Austin.

This expansion reflects founder Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.’s decades of professional experience in Spanish-language media, multicultural community work, and private-client advisory across Manhattan, Beverly Hills/Los Angeles, and Central Texas. Hernandez has long been recognized for bridging legal-informed strategy, high-level real estate advisory, and multilingual communication for diverse families and fiduciary professionals.

The bilingual platform supports Spanish-speaking clients with:

Probate & trust real estate advisory

Guidance for executors, trustees, and heirs

High-value residential & investment real estate strategy

Estate property valuation & market preparation

Family-office style advisory for multi-state and multi-asset estates

Investor and cross-border wealth strategy

Support for families navigating inheritances in NY, CA, and TX

“Spanish-speaking families regularly navigate complex inheritances, high-value properties, and multi-state estates,” said Hernandez. “Expanding our bilingual platform across New York, Los Angeles, and Austin ensures clients receive the same precision, clarity, and elite advisory support we provide to all private-client families.”

In addition to advisory services, ARH Global Advisors will offer:
Spanish-language consultations
Bilingual educational materials
Multimarket probate guidance for families with property in more than one state
Coordinated advisory for attorneys, fiduciaries, and wealth professionals

ARH Global Advisors’ multilingual expansion strengthens its commitment to providing culturally aligned, high-level advisory services to diverse communities across three of the nation’s most dynamic real estate and wealth markets.

About ARH Global Advisors LLC
ARH Global Advisors LLC is a Manhattan-based advisory firm serving clients in New York City, Beverly Hills/Los Angeles, and Austin with integrated probate, real estate, wealth strategy, business consulting, and private-client services.

Contact:
ARH Global Advisors LLC
www.arhglobaladvisors.com

Alejandro Hernandez
ARH Consulting LLC
+ +1 646-290-7380
