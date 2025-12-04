MEDIA ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY: Massive TV UFO Archive; Worldwide Broadcast Rights & Master Tapes Going to Auction

A local took this UFO picture as it emerged from undersea and began moving towards the beach, 1993 Maslin Beach, Australia. A portion of the largest UFO broadcast libarary set for auction on December 13th. Declassified contract between NASA, US Millitary & Brazilian Ministry of Aeronautics (Brazil's Space Agency) - Outlining cooperation in identifying UFO's, sighting, how to classify information to achieve "Peace In Space"

Complete UFO Library for Producers: Features 39 Hours of Lost Interview Footage, A Never-Produced "Bob Lazar" Screenplay, and the Banned 1947 Roswell Yearbook

For a production company, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire what would take years to curate. It is time to pass this torch to the next generation of paranormal TV producers.” — Chris Wyatt

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global television producers, content creators, documentary commissioning editors, and streaming executives are being alerted to a definitive acquisition opportunity in the paranormal genre. On Saturday, 13 December 2025, the Direct Auctions live online auction platform, will facilitate the sale of a comprehensive UFO and UAP broadcast media library of Chris Wyatt, the Emmy-winning producer of the landmark specials, UFOs Above & Beyond, Close Encounters: Proof of Alien Contact, UFOs: The Real X-Files, UFOs: Top Secret, and others.As the UFO/UAP phenomenon ramps up, as witnessed in the global recent hit, "The Age of Disclosure," this liquidation event offers television production companies a unique chance to secure a "production-ready" library of commercial assets and worldwide broadcast rights, bypassing the need for expensive third-party clearances.Compiled during the "Golden Age" of UFO investigation (1992–2004), this vault provides a foundational stock footage library for future projects. The successful bidder will acquire:• Broadcast-Ready Master Tapes (39 Hours): Pristine, never-aired interview footage featuring the most significant figures in ufology, essential for high-quality UAP documentaries.• Unproduced IP – "The Bob Lazar Story": An exclusive, never-seen feature film screenplay chronicling the life of Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar—a prime asset for a motion picture or TV production company.• The Wendelle Stevens Photo Archive: A rare cache of 150+ original photographs from the private archives of Lt. Col. Wendelle Stevens. The majority of these images have never been released publicly, offering exclusive visual evidence for new productions.• Declassified Documents, Hundreds of Books and Magazines for B-Roll purposes: A vast physical vault containing over 500 declassified government files (referencing Majestic 12, CIA, and Project Aquarius) alongside hundreds of vintage periodicals like Fate Magazine and UFO Report, perfect for establishing historical context and B-roll sequences.• Worldwide Broadcast Rights: The lot conveys full worldwide licensing rights to the video content, supplying enough primary material to fuel a multi-part limited series or several television documentaries (programmes) for global distribution.Featured Talent: Icons of the ParanormalThe archive contains intimate, long-form sessions that have never been broadcast, ideal for streaming originals looking for unseen content.Key Figures Include:• Bob Lazar: Rare, extended sessions with the man who exposed Area-51, S-4 facility and element 115.• Gordon Cooper: The original Mercury Seven astronaut discussing his own UFO sightings and extraterrestrial encounters.• Stanton Friedman: The nuclear physicist credited as the "Father of Roswell" and crash retrieval investigations.• Linda Moulton Howe: The Emmy-winning journalist famous for her work on the paranormal and animal mutilations.• Dr. David Jacobs & Budd Hopkins: The leading authorities on alien abduction and missing time phenomena.Additional UFO researcher Interviews:The library features a roster of researchers including Michael Lindemann, Paul Davids, Jim Dilettoso, Stephen Bassett (Disclosure), Clyde Lewis, Dr. Roger Leir (Implants), James Gilliland (ECETI), A.J. Gevaerd, John Greenewald Jr., Peter Gersten, Jordan Maxwell, Anna Hayes, Jaime Maussan, Wendelle Stevens, and Richard Hoagland.The "Smoking Gun": The 1947 Roswell Yearbook For producers seeking a narrative anchor, the collection features a legendary artifact: the 1947 Roswell Army Air Force Base Yearbook.• The Rarity: Often called the "Holy Grail of Ufology," this is widely considered the sole surviving copy in private ownership.• The Backstory: Reportedly saved by a base officer during a military purge after the 1947 Roswell crash, this book was hidden for decades to prevent the press from identifying military witnesses.• Production Potential: It acts as a "Rosetta Stone" for investigators, providing a list of potential witnesses and their descendants for a true-mystery series."An amazing opportunity for TV production companies and documentarians"Jeff Schwarz, the renowned star of The Liquidator and owner of Direct Auctions, notes that the response has been unlike anything in his career. "I have managed liquidations for major film sets and massive estates for 40 years, but we have been inundated with inquiries for this collection," Schwarz explains. "We are fielding calls from documentary filmmakers and UFO historians from every corner of the globe. This is shaping up to be the most hotly contested auction I have ever hosted."Chris Wyatt, who served as Hollywood’s primary UFO producer in the 1990's and early 2000's, describes the archive as an essential resource for serious storytellers. "This is perhaps the largest UFO television library to go to auction; it is the raw DNA of the UFO phenomenon," Wyatt states. "For a production company, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You're acquiring the unvarnished truth from the people who lived it, several who have passed, on broadcast-quality masters. It is time to pass this torch to the next generation of paranormal TV producers."Auction & Registration InformationEvent Date: 10:00am pdt/mst (Pacific Daylight Time) Saturday, 13 December 2025Bidding Platform: Live Online Auction: Direct Auctions (Global Access via iCollector)Shipping: Global shipping is available for all successful bidders.Registration: Worldwide bidding available / Online Registration Here Catalog Link: https://www.icollector.com/auction.aspx?as=111116 Broadcast Quality EPK: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/4aogwv79r4lw5q9rrv416/AE4oNmnZmeJ819AJFrtpFB4?rlkey=ik0uyzt50gqjh3xg8q3y90oxy&st=753jks8s&dl=0 Media & Rights Contact:Jeff Schwarz | jeff@directliquidation.ca | +1 604.779.8081Mike McCune | mike@directauctions.ca | +1 778.957.3777About Direct AuctionsHeaded by Jeff Schwarz, Direct Auctions sets the global standard for high-volume asset liquidation. Bridging the gap between primary originators and the secondary market, the firm specializes in intellectual property rights, film memorabilia, and high-value TV production assets.Search Tags: UFO Footage Rights, Film IP Sale, Bob Lazar Screenplay, Roswell Yearbook, Area 51 Archive, Documentary Assets.# # #

UFO Interview Clips

