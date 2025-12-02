INDUSTRY ALERT: Massive Television UFO Broadcast Library & Rights Package Heads to Auction

A portion of the largest UFO broadcast libarary set for auction on December 13th. 30 Hours of Never-Before-Seen UFO Broadcast Master Tapes UFO "Holy Grail" The Only Known 1947 Roswell Air Force Base Yearbook To Exist

TV Producer Auctioning Largest Known UFO Library: 39 Hours of Master Tapes, The Original "Bob Lazar Story" Script, and the "Holy Grail" 1947 Roswell Yearbook.

For a production company, this is a massive opportunity, you’re getting the unvarnished truth from the people who lived it, on broadcast-quality masters, many never been seen.” — Chris Wyatt

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a rare opportunity for TV production companies, streaming platforms, and documentary show runners, a complete, broadcast-ready UFO and UAP production archive is heading to market. On Saturday, December 13, 2025, Direct Auctions will offer the private vault of Chris Wyatt, the Emmy Award-winning producer behind the hit specials UFOs Above & Beyond, Close Encounters: Proof of Alien Contact, UFOs: The Real X-Files, UFOs: Top Secret, and others.The auction features commercial assets with full broadcast rights, offering a "project-in-a-box" for the next generation of paranormal content creators and ancient alien investigators. According to the auction house, the industry interest has been unprecedented."In my 40 years of liquidating assets, from major movie sets to multi-million-dollar estates, I have never seen a response like this," says Jeff Schwarz, owner of Direct Auctions and star of the hit TV series The Liquidator." The phone is ringing off the hook from film production companies and UFO collectors globally. This is, without a doubt, the number one auction in terms of immediate interest I have ever handled."Amassed between 1992 and 2004, the "Golden Age" of modern UFO investigation, this collection serves as a comprehensive production library and stock footage archive. The winning bidder secures:• 39 Hours of Broadcast-Quality Masters: Never-aired, broadcast-quality interviews with the field's most controversial and celebrated figures, essential for UAP documentaries.• The "Bob Lazar Story" Movie Script: An original, never-before-seen feature film script written about the life of Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar, a unique piece of Intellectual Property.• Exclusive Wendelle Stevens Photo Archive: A rare cache of over 150 original photographs from the private collection of Lt. Col. Wendelle Stevens, one of the world's most respected UFO researchers. Many of these images have never been seen by the public, providing a fresh, unreleased visual record of sightings that can serve as exclusive photographic evidence for new productions.• Valuable B-Roll Archive & Declassified Documents: A massive physical library containing over 500 declassified government documents (including CIA, Project Aquarius, and Majestic 12 papers) and hundreds of vintage books and magazines. This collection of rare periodicals (including Fate Magazine, Flying Saucers, and UFO Report) provides authentic, period-correct B-roll footage essential for any historical documentary.• Full Broadcast & IP Rights: The sale includes licensing rights to the footage, providing sufficient primary source material to produce multiple full-length television documentaries or a limited series without expensive third-party licensing fees.The archive features intimate, long-form interviews that have never been broadcast, perfect for streaming originals.Featured Icons:• Bob Lazar: The second interview Bob Lazar ever filmed of the Area 51 whistleblower who brought the S-4 facility and element 115 to the world stage.• Gordon Cooper: One of the original Mercury Seven astronauts breaking his silence on extraterrestrial encounters and UFO sightings.• Stanton Friedman: The nuclear physicist known as the "Father of Roswell" and a pioneer in crash retrieval research.• Linda Moulton Howe: Emmy-winning investigative journalist known for animal mutilation and high strangeness research.• Budd Hopkins: Pioneer of alien abduction and missing time research.• Dr. David Jacobs: Historian and leading abduction researcher.The library also includes extensive interviews with a "Who's Who" of the paranormal field, including Michael Lindemann, Clyde Lewis, Bob Dean, Paul Davids, Tim Cullen, Ian Christopher, Stephen Bassett (Disclosure), Dr. Roger Leir (Alien Implants), Gary Lowry, Jim Dilettoso, Dr. Frank, James Gilliland (ECETI Ranch), A.J. Gevaerd, John Greenewald Jr. (The Black Vault), Peter Gersten, Jordan Maxwell, Anna Hayes, Jaime Maussan, Wendelle Stevens, and Richard Hoagland (Cydonia/Mars).Every great TV program needs a smoking gun. This collection includes the ultimate season finale reveal: the 1947 Roswell Army Air Force Base Yearbook • The Backstory: Known as the "Holy Grail of Ufology," this is believed to be the only copy in private hands.• The Government Cover-Up: Confiscated during a military purge immediately following the 1947 Roswell crash to prevent the media from identifying base personnel, this copy was secretly saved by a base officer and acquired by Wyatt in 1996 at the Roswell AFB.• The Production Value: It serves as a "Rosetta Stone" for researchers to track down witnesses, offering a built-in investigative angle for a new true-mystery series .Chris Wyatt, who spent a decade as Hollywood’s de facto UFO producer while at CBS, views the archive as a time capsule for serious filmmakers. "This library isn't just footage; it's the raw DNA of the modern UFO phenomenon," says Wyatt. "I captured these interviews before the internet diluted the narrative. For a production company, this is a time machine, you’re getting the unvarnished truth from the people who lived it, on broadcast-quality masters, many never been seen. It is time for this collection to go to the next generation of paranormal TV producers."Auction & Rights DetailsDate: Saturday, December 13, 2025Platform: Direct Auctions (Global Online Bidding via iCollector)Registration: https://www.icollector.com/auction.aspx?as=111116 About Direct AuctionsLed by Jeff Schwarz, Direct Auctions drives the industry standard in global, high-volume asset disposal. The company bridges the gap between major originators and the secondary marketplace, specializing in high-value film and TV production assets, movie memorabilia, and intellectual property rights.Broadcast Quality EPK:Media Contact:Jeff Schwarz Mike McCunejeff@directliquidation.ca mike@directauctions.ca604.779.8081 778.957.3777# # #

Sample of UFO Interviews

