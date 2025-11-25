‘The Ultimate UFO Collection’ ‘The Holy Grail of Ufology: Rare 1947 Roswell Yearbook’ Headed to Online Auction

A local photographed this UFO as it emerged from undersea and began moving towards the beach, 1993 Maslin Beach, Australia. Two housewives witnessed this picture, one took the photo of a close up UFO/UAP Photo from Amatlán de Quetzalcóatl, Tepoztlán, Morelos. Sept 24, 1994. One of a series, jet fighter chasing UFO / UAP, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. May 8, 1988.

In a historic online event, the world's most significant private collections of Unidentified Flying Object/UAP phenomena is heading to online auction.

I was at the top of my game as a Hollywood producer, but now, it’s time for this collection to go to the next generation of paranormal TV producers, documentary filmmakers, and UFO enthusiasts.” — Chris Wyatt

VANCOUVER, BC, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Ultimate UFO Collection”“The Holy Grail of Ufology: Rare 1947 Roswell Yearbook”Headed to Online AuctionIn a historic online event set to captivate historians, filmmakers, and the UFO community, one of the world's most significant private collections of Unidentified Flying Object/UAP phenomena is heading to online auction. On Saturday, December 13, 2025, Direct Auctions will offer the personal archive of Emmy Award-winning producer Chris Wyatt, a trove so extensive it documents the golden age of UFO investigation.At the center of this unprecedented auction is an item many experts considered lost to history: the 1947 Roswell Army Air Force Base Yearbook. Known as the “Holy Grail of Ufology,” this ultra-rare artifact is believed to be the only copy in private hands, with the originals reportedly confiscated by the U.S. government following the legendary UFO crash.Amassed between 1992 and 2004 during Wyatt's tenure as Hollywood’s go-to producer for paranormal programming; it is a turn-key production library. The archive contains full broadcast rights to 39 hours of never-aired, broadcast-quality interviews with the field's most controversial and celebrated figures.Industry experts estimate the depth of the archive, which includes hundreds of never-before seen photographs, over 500 declassified government documents, and hundreds of rare out-of-print periodicals, provides sufficient source material to produce five to six full-length television documentaries."I was at the top of my game as a Hollywood producer," says Chris Wyatt, former network producer for CBS. "But now, it’s time for this collection to go to the next generation of paranormal TV producers, documentary filmmakers, and UFO enthusiasts." The collection features interviews and materials from the titans of Ufology including:• Bob Lazar: Whistleblower who brought Area 51 claims to the world stage.• Stanton Friedman: Nuclear physicist known as the "Father of Roswell."• Gordon Cooper: One of the original Mercury Seven astronauts who broke silence on extraterrestrial encounters.• Linda Moulton Howe: Emmy-winning investigative journalist focused on animal mutilations.• Budd Hopkins: The pioneer of the alien abduction and regression therapy.Auction DetailsThe Ultimate UFO Collection will be sold via Direct Auctions on December 13, 2025. Global participation is available online, with worldwide shipping for successful bidders. For registration and catalog viewing , visit: https://www.icollector.com/auction.aspx?as=111116 About Direct AuctionsLed by the star of the hit television series "The Liquidator", Jeff Schwarz's Direct Auctions drives the industry standard in global, high-volume asset disposal. We bridge the gap between major originators—including worldwide corporations, top retailers, trustees, bailiffs, and estates—and the secondary marketplace, sourcing high-value products for resale to retailers and direct-to-consumers.We are North America’s premier partner for the film and TV industry, specializing in the purchase and disposal of massive production sets and wardrobes. Our portfolio includes the management of assets for major productions and estates.Media Contact:Jeff Schwarz​​​​​jeff@directliquidation.ca​​​mike@directauctions.ca604.779.8081​​​​​Mike McCunemike@directauctions.ca778.957.3777

