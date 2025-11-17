Hydrolix Launches CDN Insights to Deliver Real-Time Visibility Across Leading CDNs

Solution automates ingest of data from Akamai, Cloudflare, CloudFront, Tencent and Fastly, providing insights in seconds for rapid MTTR.

Service operators rely on CDNs for reliable content delivery, but they're ultimately responsible for providing high quality of experience in the eyes of their users.” — Tony Falco, COO at Hydrolix

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the real time data platform that enables organizations to ingest, store, and analyze massive-scale digital operations and security data, today announced CDN Insights, a purpose-built solution that provides real-time observability across multi-CDN environments. The new solution delivers observability insights into more than 65% of all video bits delivered by third-party vendors (CDNs) offering video delivery services.CDN Insights expands Hydrolix support to the major CDNs and uniquely addresses the critical challenge service operators face in maintaining quality of experience when relying on multiple content delivery networks.CDN Insights supports five CDN providers at launch, including Cloudflare, Tencent, Amazon CloudFront, Fastly and Akamai, enabling operators to ingest data from multiple CDNs, retain full-fidelity data, and access unified performance dashboards in just seconds with sub second query performance. The solution delivers real-time visibility into CDN health and root cause of issues, allowing teams to identify and resolve problems before they impact end users."Service operators rely on CDNs for reliable content delivery, but they're ultimately responsible for providing high quality of experience in the eyes of their users," said Tony Falco, Chief Operating Officer at Hydrolix. "The challenge isn't just collecting CDN data; it's making sense of it fast enough to matter. Operators typically lack the technical expertise to design efficient data pipelines, create meaningful transforms, or build analytics dashboards from scratch. They work with multiple CDNs, each with different data formats and schemas, making unified visibility nearly impossible. CDN Insights solves these problems by delivering real-time, business-level insights operators need to respond immediately.Addressing Critical CDN Monitoring ChallengesService operators managing multi-CDN environments face several obstacles:- Format fragmentation – Multiple CDNs use different data formats, schemas, and delivery mechanisms, preventing unified performance views- Cost at scale – CDNs generate massive data volumes, sometimes millions of log lines per second. Traditional platforms become prohibitively expensive and have multi-minute delays, forcing data sampling that creates visibility gaps- Time to insight – Ingesting, parsing, and transforming data into insights takes too long, allowing incidents to impact users before detection- Technical complexity – Building custom data pipelines and analytics dashboards requires specialized expertise many operators lack"A multi-CDN strategy is a business necessity, but operators face a painful trade-off: either pay a fortune in data fees or risk critical visibility gaps, “ said Sean Mccarthy, Head of OTT Live Engineering, YouTube (formerly Director, Product - Video Platform at Paramount where he used Hydrolix).“When a performance issue arises, technical teams shouldn't be wrestling with five different data sets to understand the scope and cause. CDN Insights delivers the unified, sub-second visibility that was previously a pipedream. This data platform slashes the time spent troubleshooting issues without breaking the bank, and allows teams to focus on service optimization instead of data management. The Hydrolix real time data platform was critical for service and stream monitoring at Paramount and is becoming a standard within the industry."Unified Real-Time VisibilityCDN Insights provides operators with immediate access to business-level metrics across their entire CDN infrastructure. Users can drill down into a specific CDN’s performance, and view metrics including edge cache hit rates, HTTP error rates by ASN, and peak throughput by region. The solution enables analysis at any level from network-wide overview comprising multiple CDN solutions to specific edge PoP performance to individual ASN throughput and response status—with no gaps in visibility and access to raw data when needed at every level.For live streaming media and applications where quality of experience depends on CDN performance, CDN Insights delivers full visibility into issues impacting end users in real time, enabling instant remediation.Built on Hydrolix's High-Performance ArchitectureCDN Insights leverages Hydrolix's data platform, which ingests terabyte-to-petabyte-scale data in real time while maintaining sub-second query performance. The platform's 25-50x compression enables multi-year retention of full-fidelity CDN logs at a fraction of traditional costs, ensuring operators maintain complete visibility without sampling data or creating security and performance blind spots.CDN Insights is available immediately. The solution supports rapid scaling to match traffic demands without cost inflation, making it ideal for organizations managing variable traffic patterns or seasonal spikes.For more information, read the blog post and watch this video. About Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a real-time data platform that enables organizations to ingest, store, and analyze massive-scale digital operations and security data. The company's high-performance architecture delivers sub-10-second query speeds on petabyte-scale datasets while providing industry-leading compression that reduces storage costs by up to 98%. Hydrolix serves 650+ customers globally across observability, cybersecurity, AI/ML, and real-time analytics use cases.Media Contact: Abby Ross, Head of Corporate Communications, abby@hydrolix.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.