TCWGlobal Named a 2025 Top Workplace — Again. Here’s Why That Actually Matters

TCWGlobal volunteers pack suitcases for foster youth at annual "Case for Character" philanthropy event.

TCWGlobal earned a 2025 San Diego Top Workplace award based on employee feedback. A culture of belonging and generosity drives a retention rate of over 95%.

I truly believe business can be more than just business. It can have a positive, wonderful impact in the world.” — CEO Samer Khouli

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most companies talk about generosity. TCWGlobal practices it, giving over $5.8 million to charity over the past decade and designing benefits that feel genuinely human. This generosity reflects a culture that values people, and that culture just earned TCWGlobal a 2025 Top Workplace honor from the San Diego Union-Tribune . People here do not just show up to work. They show up for each other, the community, and the workers they get to serve around the globe.This is TCWGlobal’s 12th time making the list, and once again, it wasn’t because of free snacks, a gym, the cafeterias, or ping pong tables. It was based 100% on anonymous employee feedback. What stood out? Things like trust, belonging, and a shared sense of purpose. These cultural elements are hard to build, and they require intentionality and heart from all parts of leadership.Employees and contingent workers have generated more than $1,173,119.17 in nonprofit giving, which includes TCWGlobal’s dollar-for-dollar match, with matching up to $5,000 per employee per year. More than ninety percent of internal employees volunteered in their communities in 2025, a huge accomplishment that deeply encouraged leadership. Eighty-six percent of staff reported having a best friend at work. And the company has also been named one of the Top Ten Workplaces nationwide by Inc. Magazine . All of it is led by a CEO who talks like a real person and means it.TCWGlobal is a Global Employer of Record, which means they employ thousands of workers for client companies around the world. Those same people-first values? They apply to every single worker on their payroll, not just the people in the HQ office.The formula is simple: When internal staff feel genuinely cared for, it shows up in every phone call and email with workers around the globe. It stops feeling transactional and starts feeling human because behind every message is a real person navigating real life.That mindset is why TCWGlobal invests in leadership development that feels practical, not like homework, and offers professional strengths coaching for every internal employee. It also shapes monthly rhythms focused on wellbeing, including WellnessPalooza, a month dedicated to whole-person health.CEO Samer Khouli describes the purpose behind it clearly: “What we do at TCWGlobal is more than payrolling. We want to be an example. We want to make the world a better place.”Marketing Analyst and Navy veteran Jacqueline Drumb sums it up like this: “It is such a privilege to belong to an organization with this much character and generosity,” she said. “The fact that they match my donations up to five thousand dollars a year is incredible. And it is not just for internal employees but for all contingent workers, too. Knowing that my gift will be doubled inspires me to give even more because I see how much greater the impact can be.”Director of Global Account Management Jasmine Mathis-Mussman adds, “Every time I volunteer, I walk away humbled and inspired. TCWGlobal reminds us that our work is about more than business. It is about people, community, and making a difference together.”Through the end of January 2026, the company is giving through its TCWGlobal4Good initiative, donating $50 for every new or transferred contingent worker and $2,500 for every new client. Donations will support nonprofit partners, including Ronald McDonald House Charities, The Animal Pad, and Corazón de Vida, turning business growth into measurable community impact.“This isn’t about getting listed in some newspaper,” says Khouli. “This is about creating something people actually want to be part of, a place where doing the right thing in an excellent way is the default, not the exception.” He is clear that clients are part of the equation. “When clients pay their invoices, they are contributing to that impact. We can only do this because of those amazing companies.”

