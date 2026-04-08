BoujieMana to Bring Paris-Inspired Wish to Life for 9-Year-Old Make-A-Wish Child Battling Leukemia

Elle smiling with her Make-A-Wish ticket to Paris

In partnership with Make-A-Wish San Diego, the San Diego restaurant is turning its kitchen into a Paris-inspired classroom to enhance a young girl's wish.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This April, something special is happening behind the kitchen doors at BoujieMana , and it has nothing to do with a typical dinner service. It is about a 9-year-old girl named Elle.Elle is currently battling leukemia. Her biggest dream is to visit Paris – to walk the streets, experience the culture, and most of all, taste the food she has fallen in love with from afar. She spends her time baking, kneading dough, watching the Food Network, and imagining what it will feel like to one day step into a Parisian bakery.Her trip to France with Make-A-Wish San Diego is still a few months away, but her wish is not waiting until then.On April 14th, BoujieMana will host Elle and her family for a private, behind-the-scenes culinary experience created just for her. As a special wish enhancement in partnership with Make-A-Wish San Diego, the restaurant is transforming its kitchen into her own Paris-inspired classroom. Elle will learn to make the pastries she has only dreamed about – think delicate macarons, classic crepes, and more.This experience is about more than learning recipes. It is about giving Elle something to look forward to, keeping her connected to her upcoming wish, and bringing a piece of Paris to life now – not just months from now.“We have always wanted BoujieMana to be more than a restaurant,” said a representative. “Being community-focused means we show up when it matters, and our give-back initiative, Boujie Hearts Always Give, is one of the ways we get to do that.”Each month, BoujieMana selects a nonprofit partner through “Boujie Hearts Always Give” and donates a portion of restaurant proceeds to support their work. In March, that partner was Make-A-Wish San Diego.Supporting this effort is BoujieMana’s partner company, TCWGlobal . Together, the two organizations are working to ensure that Elle’s experience is not only special but deeply personal.For Elle, this is a preview of a dream. It is a chance to step into the world she has been imagining and a reminder that even in a difficult season, there is still joy. There are still things to look forward to. And there are still people showing up for her.About BoujieManaBoujieMana, located at 3545 Aero Court in San Diego, is a boujie-yet-approachable restaurant and community space built around hospitality and meaningful human connection. Through culinary experiences and community-driven events, BoujieMana brings people together in ways that inspire generosity and joy.About TCWGlobalTCWGlobal is a global workforce solutions company headquartered in San Diego, helping organizations build, manage, and optimize their teams worldwide. The company is recognized for its people-first culture and ongoing commitment to community impact through philanthropic partnerships and initiatives.

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