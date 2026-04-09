Why Most Meetings Fail Before They Even Begin, According to CEO Samer Khouli

TCWGlobal Founder and CEO Samer Khouli speaking at a community Christmas event.

TCWGlobal founder Samer Khouli explains why the real success of a meeting is decided long before anyone enters the room.

Showing up prepared is one of the most generous things you can do for another human being. It says, ‘I thought about you before we sat down.’” — Samer Khouli, Founder and CEO of TCWGlobal

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The real meeting happens before the meeting. That's the belief driving a recent written reflection from Samer Khouli , Founder and CEO of TCWGlobal , a San Diego-based global workforce solutions company. His take might surprise you: the biggest problem with meetings isn’t what happens in the room itself. It’s what happens – or doesn’t happen – before the meeting ever begins."There's a moment before every meaningful meeting that most people rush past," Khouli writes. "It's quiet. It's unglamorous. And it's where the real meeting actually happens."Khouli makes the case that the real flex in leadership isn’t winging it. It’s choosing to prepare. In a culture that rewards confidence, quick thinking, and constant productivity, he flips the script. The leaders people actually trust are the ones doing the quieter work behind the scenes. The work no one claps for. They’re thinking ahead. Getting ready. Preemptively working toward alignment instead of reacting in real time."Showing up prepared is one of the most generous things you can do for another human being," he writes. "It says, ‘I thought about you before we sat down.’"It's a lesson Khouli says he learned the hard way. "If I did this when I was younger, I would have built trust faster – and needed fewer apologies."But hard-earned lessons can produce incredible fruit, and that is exactly what has happened with Samer's leadership. Under his direction, TCWGlobal has become a respected name in global workforce solutions. This track record reflects not just business results, but a company culture built on the same principles Khouli preaches in the meeting room: memorable service, constant alignment, and showing up for your people."Alignment doesn't magically appear when everyone logs on or sits down," Khouli shares. "It's built in advance by asking better questions before the meeting and critically thinking about your part.”That kind of preparation changes the whole dynamic of a team. When people show up ready, things just flow. Less friction, fewer “wait, what are we doing again?” moments, and a lot more space for people to actually contribute something meaningful. Meetings feel clearer, faster, and honestly… better. And over time, that consistency builds real trust.“When you prepare, you’re not just thinking about your role, you’re thinking about the systems and the problems in a larger macro context and a micro context. The people. The downstream impact.”Khouli encourages both leaders and employees to come into meetings with a simple shift in mindset. To have “the discipline to care ahead of time, not in real time.”It is a small change, but it adds up. As teams think more intentionally about productivity, engagement, and culture, this kind of approach can noticeably shape how people work together. Meetings become more collaborative, teams feel more connected, and the overall quality of work starts to rise.To read more of Samer Khouli's thinking on leadership and culture, visit his blog at sitwithsamer.com Samer Khouli is available for interviews on leadership, company culture, and building people-first organizations at scale.About TCWGlobal: TCWGlobal is a San Diego-based global workforce solutions company helping organizations build, manage, and optimize their teams worldwide. The company has earned 11 years of recognition as a top workplace in the San Diego Union Tribune, and it has recently been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces Editor's List for its commitment to putting employees first. It is the kind of track record that reflects not just operational excellence, but a culture people actually want to show up for.

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