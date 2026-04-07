San Diego Community Impact Fair Brings 18+ Nonprofits Together for a 'Block Party with a Purpose'

Hosted by TCWGlobal and BoujieMana, the April 18th event connects the community with local nonprofits through a pop-up experience designed to inspire action.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’ve all felt it. The desire to give back, followed quickly by the question of where to begin. Conversations around “impact” and “corporate social responsibility” are everywhere. They are rooted in good intentions, but they can still feel abstract, heavy, and just out of reach for everyday people.That is exactly the gap that two San Diego-based businesses, TCWGlobal and BoujieMana , are working to close. They believe giving back should feel approachable, meaningful, and rooted in community.To bring that vision to life, they are hosting the first-ever Community Impact Fair , designed as "a block party with a purpose," on Saturday, April 18th. The event will transform the BoujieMana and TCWGlobal campus parking lot into an open, welcoming space where the community can connect directly with local nonprofits.Inspired by the ease and energy of a neighborhood gathering, the event will feel less like a traditional nonprofit fair and more like a purposeful party, with farmer’s market-style booths throughout the space. There will be activities, music, coffee and cocktails for purchase, and even puppies for petting and adoption, courtesy of the Animal Pad.Attendees will have the opportunity to meet nonprofit teams face-to-face, learn about their missions, and discover simple, tangible ways to get involved.So far, more than 18 local organizations are confirmed to participate, representing a wide range of causes across San Diego. Participating nonprofits include:Shelter to SoldierMilitary Hero FestivalEric Paredes FoundationClassy Hockey TournamentUrban Surfer 4 KidsCorazon de VidaRonald McDonald HousePromises to KidsOlive CrestYoung LivesAgape City OutreachAlabaster JarLove DoesHome StartAnimal PadSan Diego Rescue MissionBig Brother Big Sisters...And More!In addition to the nonprofit experience, BoujieMana will offer a full brunch service during the event. Through its ongoing Boujie Hearts Always Give initiative, a portion of proceeds from dining in the month of April will directly support the Liberty Station Improvement Association’s Annual Military Heroes Festival, allowing guests to give back simply by showing up and sharing a meal.“We can’t rely solely on programs, politics, and the government to make change,” said Samer Khouli, Founder and CEO of TCWGlobal. “We need each other!”Debbie Smith, Philanthropy and Community Impact Director at TCWGlobal, added, “There are so many people who genuinely want to help, but they just don’t know where to start. This event creates a space where connection happens naturally. You can meet the people behind these organizations, hear their stories, and find a way to get involved in a way that actually fits your life.”In a time when many people feel disconnected from their local communities and unsure how to give back, the Community Impact Fair is designed to bring people back together. Whether attendees are already involved in philanthropy or simply exploring where to start, the event meets people where they are and helps turn intention into action.Event Details:What: Boujie Hearts Always Give Community Impact FairWhere: BoujieMana / TCWGlobal Parking Lot, San Diego, CA | 3545 Aero Ct, San Diego, CA 92123When: Saturday, April 18 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PMGuests are encouraged to attend, explore, and connect with the organizations shaping the future of San Diego. RSVP for the Community Impact Fair by clicking the link.

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