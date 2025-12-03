GWOT 100: 1 mission. 1 month. 100 miles.

The sharing of non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans should always verify information with the organization offering the program.

The Global War on Terror (GWOT) shaped the lives of millions of service members, Veterans and military families. The GWOT 100 is a new way to honor that era together—by moving our bodies, remembering our stories and staying connected.

GWOT 100 is a free, month-long, virtual challenge held each February. The mission is simple: complete 100 miles in 28 days. You can walk, run, ruck, hike, ride, swim or row—whatever works for your body and your life. Spread out over the month, it’s just a little over three miles a day, and you can break that up however you’d like.

This challenge is designed to be doable for anybody, whether you’re just getting started, rebuilding after an injury or illness or are already active. It’s a great way to kick off a health journey if you’re just getting active again.

Created by Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), the GWOT 100 builds on 15 years of community and camaraderie from the Taji 100 challenge. But this time, the miles are tied directly to the places and stories many Veterans know all too well.

For the first three years, GWOT 100 will focus on Iraq, starting in the Sunni Triangle this February and then moving to Southern and Northern Iraq. As you log your miles, you’ll move virtually through key locations, bases and events from the Global War on Terror. Along the way, you’ll encounter short stories and historical spotlights that bring those places to life: What happened there, who served there and how those experiences still echo today.

After the Iraq series, GWOT 100 will turn its attention to Afghanistan, continuing the journey through another theater that defined a generation of service as you traverse the four Regional Commands.

At its core, GWOT 100 is about connection: To our own health, to each other and to the shared history of the GWOT era. You do it on your own, with a buddy or on a team. Many people choose to invite family and friends to join them, or engage in some (friendly) competition with another team.

Participation in GWOT 100 is free with paid options available.

All you need to do is sign up, start moving and let your miles become a way to remember, reflect and keep moving forward.

View online to learn more and register.