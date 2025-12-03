Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

ARH Global Advisors Introduces AI & Legal-Tech Strategy Advisory for Law Firms and Professional Services Nationwide

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Global Advisors LLC has expanded its national advisory capabilities with a dedicated AI & Legal-Tech Strategy Division supporting law firms , professional service organizations, and high-growth businesses seeking compliant, efficient, and tech-enabled operations.The division is led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., whose background includes decades of legal practice, law-firm management, business consulting , and advanced AI integration for professional-service workflows.This strategic advisory program addresses:AI policy design for law firmsIntake automation and workflow optimizationCompliance with emerging New York AI rulesEthical use of artificial intelligence in legal practiceProductivity systems for small and mid-sized firmsAutomation of paralegal, intake, and administrative processesBusiness development systems powered by AI“Professional service firms are navigating new expectations around AI compliance, workflow efficiency, and client experience,” said Hernandez. “Our advisory model helps firms integrate technology with the discipline and guardrails required in regulated environments.”ARH Global Advisors provides AI implementation roadmaps, policy drafting, operational system design, and training for law firms, accountants, real estate professionals, and executives nationwide.About ARH Global Advisors LLCA Manhattan-based advisory firm integrating AI strategy, business consulting, fiduciary guidance, and real estate advisory across New York, California, and Texas.Contact:ARH Global Advisors LLC

Legal Disclaimer:

