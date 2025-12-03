Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Strengthens Fiduciary Wealth Advisory Platform Ahead of 2026 STEP and IBA Engagements

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney and advisor Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., Founder of ARH Global Advisors LLC, announced expanded capabilities within the firm’s Fiduciary Wealth Advisory Platform, supporting trustees, executors, attorneys, and high-net-worth families across Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin.The enhanced platform aligns with Hernandez’s 2026 engagements with the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and his involvement with the International Bar Association’s Asset & Investment Funds Committee, reflecting longstanding commitment to global fiduciary standards, cross-border wealth strategy, and private-client advisory.The advisory model integrates:Estate & fiduciary planning strategyTrustee & executor guidanceCross-border wealth and asset structuring Real estate wealth strategy for high-value estatesFamily-office advisory for multi-jurisdictional familiesCoordination with attorneys, accountants, and financial professionals“Our fiduciary wealth advisory platform is built for clients who require legal -informed strategy, confidentiality, and multi-market expertise,” said Hernandez. “These engagements reinforce our commitment to global best practices in trust, estate, and private-client advisory.”ARH Global Advisors provides integrated legal, real estate, and wealth perspective to families, fiduciaries, and global investors navigating complex asset portfolios and multi-state estates.About ARH Global Advisors LLCA Manhattan-based advisory firm providing fiduciary wealth strategy, real estate advisory, business consulting , and cross-border private-client guidance across New York, California, and Texas.Contact:ARH Global Advisors LLC

