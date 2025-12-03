New Book — 'Four Walks in Central Park: A Poetic Guide to the Park'

New poetic guide takes readers on a one-of-a-kind journey

This book made me want to hop aboard a plane and saunter, deliciously alone, through Central Park with its “roots and shoots and birds.” Next time I will bring along Four Walks in Central Park.” — Carla Sarett, New Verse Review

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed poet Aaron Poochigian began exploring Central Park during the pandemic — and found countless gems off the beaten path. He realized the park deserved a different kind of guidebook for those seeking solace, peace, and beauty. Wanting to celebrate the park's history, lore, and place in literature as well, Four Walks in Central Park was born.For anyone feeling overworked, reflective, or simply in need of a breath of fresh air, a walk in the park — and a poem — may be the perfect remedy. In Four Walks, Poochigian invites readers on an immersive, poetic tour of New York City’s iconic landscape, offering a literary experience unlike any other.Blending history, mindfulness, and lyrical storytelling, this unique second-person narrative transports readers into the heart of Central Park, engaging all five senses through vivid descriptions. Complete with maps, historical images, and references to other literary works inspired by the park, Four Walks in Central Park is part travel guide, part poetic meditation, and wholly transformative.Perfect for tourists, locals, urban explorers, and poetry lovers alike, this book is more than just a walk — it’s a journey toward relaxation, discovery, and renewal. Readers will feel as though they are strolling through the park themselves, absorbing its moments of grace, its storied history and timeless charm. Positioned at the crossroads of Health & Wellness, Travel, and Poetry, Four Walks in Central Park is an essential addition to bookstores, libraries, and personal collections.About the AuthorAaron Poochigian earned a PhD in Classics from the University of Minnesota and an MFA in Poetry from Columbia University. His latest poetry collection, American Divine, the winner of the Richard Wilbur Award, came out in 2021. He has published numerous translations with Penguin Classics and W.W. Norton. His work has appeared in such publications as Best American Poetry, The Paris Review, and POETRY. His new book is Four Walks in Central Park: A Poetic Guide to the Park

