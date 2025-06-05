New Book — The Last Real Showgirl: My Sequined '70's Onstage

Diane Christiansen The Last Real Showgirl

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diane Christiansen was the real deal: a showgirl in the '70s, the heyday of dazzling productions in Las Vegas, Paris, the Bahamas, New York, and beyond. Adorned in giant, feathery headdresses, layers of eyelashes, sequins, fishnets and heels and often not much else, she had a long, successful career. It wasn't luck and it wasn't just looks, she reveals in this new memoir. Being a showgirl takes training, discipline, strength, and wisdom.Don't confuse this racy-tell-all with the recent Pamela Anderson movie: the film may have a similar title, but there the resemblance ends. As far as titles, Christiansen's came first: she conceived of it decades ago, when she realized she had a memoir in all those memories. The book shows how the movie version is little like real life. Showgirls and show boys know they'll likely have to retire by their mid-30s — dancing 6-7 nights a week is hard on a body — and plan their post-stage careers. By the age of Anderson's character in the movie, they might be award-winning real estate agents or beloved acting coaches.More truths from this true story: Dancers take care of themselves — you can't dance for three hours on a show stage with a hangover and really deliver, and delivering is what it's all about. And, dancers would never get penalized for ripping a costume: professional dressers help dancers in and out of costumes, tending to these lavish, expensive garments like museum pieces.Refreshingly, Christiansen doesn't try to analyze or condemn the old-fashioned ways of '70s show business. She conjures up a colorful sense of the wild world, but also the close friendships formed. She drives home the point that being a showgirl isn't just a job but a lifestyle, and it's not for everyone. Christiansen, who had a sheltered girlhood in Illinois, writes about feeling lost until the sisterhood helped her find her way: it's a long tradition for showgirls to help newer dancers learn the ropes and stay safe.As a memoir, this book is packed with memorable scenes and great moments, from harrowing to storybook-romantic. Early on, a producer encourages her to go on diet pills, and the results are both disturbing and hilarious. Christiansen writes about bring thrilled by her newfound leanness but alarmed by her addled thoughts. While the speed helps her ace a comedy routine, she can't stop her teeth from chattering — and fights her way free of pills in favor of running and meditation. She also discovers men — lots of them. Hollywood handsome, performers and musicians, scoundrels and suitors, they pique her interest and then sometimes, break her heart. She's also great at conveying the irresistible glamor of partying with celebrities at all the best places in town.Years later, as the top acting coach in Hollywood, Christiansen still moves with ease through star-studded circles, and, indeed, she's helped some rising actors become household names. She also has a family, and has settled into the life of a former showgirl who looks back on it all with tremendous fondness, and no regrets. Unlike the movie version, this book has a lot of joy — and a happy ending.About the authorDiane Christiansen has had a five-decade career as an actress, dancer, author, director, producer, writer, costume designer, and studio owner. As a professional showgirl she danced from Las Vegas to the Bahamas to Paris, from the famed Rudas Dancers to the Lido. She's now a top acting coach with students on tv shows like Euphoria, This is Us, and Stranger Things, and in countless popular movies. Her new book is The Last Real Showgirl: My Sequined ’70’s Onstage . Learn more at TheLastRealShowgirl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.