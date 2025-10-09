Lou DePaoli and theClubhouse® Partner with Pat Alacqua to Launch The Leadership Brief

Pat Alacqua Obstacles to Opportunity: Transforming Business Challenges into Triumphs

New resource delivers leadership tools for sports and live entertainment professionals

Partnering with Pat to bring The Leadership Brief to our community is a natural fit.” — Lou DePaoli

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- theClubhouse, the leading career platform for the business of sports and live entertainment, today announced a new collaboration with business growth strategist and author Pat Alacqua to launch The Leadership Brief, a resource designed to give sports and live entertainment business professionals the tools to lead with confidence when it counts most.In partnership with Lou DePaoli, President of Executive Search and Team Consulting at General Sports Worldwide and owner of theClubhouseplatform, The Leadership Brief delivers practical insights for professionals at every level, whether they are breaking into the industry, climbing the ladder, or leading business teams at the highest level."You don’t rise to the occasion; you rise to your preparation."-Pat Alacqua"Leadership in the business of sports and entertainment, like in any industry, is a live performance," said Pat Alacqua. "You don’t rise to the occasion; you rise to your level of preparation. The Leadership Brief is about providing the clarity, urgency, and discipline leaders need for the moments that matter most."The Leadership Brief features weekly concise lessons on core leadership disciplines, each designed to be implemented immediately. Every lesson is built on one word that helps leaders show up when the moment matters most.Lou DePaoli added, "theClubhouseexists to connect, educate, and empower professionals in the business of sports. Partnering with Pat to bring The Leadership Brief to our community is a natural fit. His approach to leadership development and transformation matches the urgency and pressure of our industry."This partnership reinforces the commitment of theClubhouseto advancing careers in sports business and Pat Alacqua’s mission to equip leaders with practical, actionable tools. Together, The Leadership Brief will prepare professionals to perform when it matters most, accelerate their careers, and contribute lasting value to their organizations.About Pat AlacquaPat Alacqua is a business growth strategist who built and scaled his own companies before helping others do the same. With experience leading through the pressures of growth, he now guides leadership teams to think differently, plan smarter, and execute with clarity under pressure. He is the author of Obstacles to Opportunity: Transforming Business Challenges into Triumphs and a trusted voice for leaders who want to grow their careers while scaling their organizations. Learn more at PatAlacqua.com About theClubhousetheClubhouseis the leading career advancement platform for sports business professionals, providing exclusive networking opportunities, career development resources, and expert-driven training to help professionals break into, grow, and excel in the business of sports and live entertainment. With a mission to connect and empower the next generation of sports business leaders, theClubhouseoffers a platform for career growth, industry insights, and leadership development. Learn more at theClubhouseCareers.com Media ContactMax Inouye - minouye@generalsports.com

