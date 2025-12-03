Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

ARH Global Advisors Strengthens Its Probate & Trust Real Estate Advisory Platform Across Manhattan and Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Global Advisors LLC announced expanded capabilities and enhanced support for executors, trustees, attorneys, and fiduciary professionals through its integrated Probate & Trust Real Estate Advisory Platform operating in Manhattan and Beverly Hills.Led by attorney, consultant, and broker Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., the platform combines legal-informed real estate strategy, high-level advisory, and full-service representation for estate property sales, probate court matters, trust administration support, and complex family-asset transitions.Hernandez — a long-established attorney and brokerage executive — oversees a bi-coastal team experienced in probate, trust, and high-value estate sales across New York City, Beverly Hills, and Los Angeles. The firm provides an integrated approach that merges legal analysis, brokerage expertise, valuation strategy, and fiduciary guidance.“Executors and trustees need precision, reliability, and a strong understanding of the legal frameworks behind estate property sales,” said Hernandez. “Our probate and trust platform ensures that families, attorneys, and fiduciaries have a single point of contact capable of managing every aspect of the process.”ARH Global Advisors supports:Executors and successor trusteesTrust and estate lawyersFiduciaries and professional administratorsFamilies navigating court-supervised or trust-based dispositionsHeirs managing inherited real estate in complex marketsServices include market valuation, court-compliant sale preparation, property disposition strategy, trust distribution coordination, multi-heir negotiations, and attorney collaboration.The platform is supported by ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC (Manhattan) and ARH Real Estate Group LLC (California), providing both coasts with a unified advisory model grounded in legal, transactional, and fiduciary discipline.About ARH Global Advisors LLCARH Global Advisors LLC is a Manhattan-based advisory firm integrating business consulting , real estate strategy, fiduciary advisory, wealth guidance, and AI/legal-tech integration for clients in Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin.Contact:ARH Global Advisors LLCManhattan | Beverly Hills

