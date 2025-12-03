Auditor Fitzpatrick begins audit of Audrain County

12/03/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

A regularly scheduled audit of Audrain County is now underway according to State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. His office launched the audit with an entrance meeting with county officials on Wednesday, December 3.

"The audit process is vital to promoting efficient and effective government operations that are transparent and accountable to taxpayers," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "We look forward to getting to work on behalf of Audrain County residents and encourage them to reach out to our Whistleblower Hotline if they have any information that may be useful to our audit team."

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last issued a regularly scheduled performance audit of Audrain County in 2018. The audit gave the county a rating of "good" but also noted several areas for improvement, including findings to ensure financial oversight of specific funds within the sheriff's and prosecuting attorney's offices.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Audrain County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline by calling 800-347-8597, emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.