Auditor Fitzpatrick now reviewing governmental operations in Miller County

03/09/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Just as Bagnell Dam ensures the lights stay on by generating power for tens of thousands of homes in Missouri, Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick hopes to generate additional efficiency and accountability in Miller County by shining the piercing light of transparency on the county's government. Fitzpatrick announced today that his office has started a regularly scheduled audit of the county, which began during an entrance meeting with county officials on Monday, March 9.

"For decades the people of Tuscumbia took the historic steps that led up to the old Miller County Courthouse, and now my office will take the steps necessary to ensure officials operating in the current courthouse are running an effective and efficient county government," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "In the coming months, we will work diligently to pull back the curtain so the people of Miller County can get a good look at how their county government is performing and how it can improve."

Fitzpatrick added, "During the audit we encourage anyone who may have information that would be useful to our review to contact us through our Whistleblower Hotline."

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last released a performance audit of Miller County in 2018. The audit issued a "fair" rating as it found the county struggled to avoid a deficit in the jail and 911 funds and needed to better track the use of capital improvement sales tax dollars transferred to these funds. The audit also found the need for increased financial oversight in the county collector's office and improved oversight in the sheriff's office. The State Auditor's Office also released a closeout audit of the Miller County Collector in 2022, which gave the office a "fair" rating. The report found the former county collector did not prepare and file an annual settlement for the fiscal years ended Feb. 28 (29), 2015, through 2021, in violation of state law, and did not adequately restrict property tax system access.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Miller County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.