Auditor Fitzpatrick now reviewing governmental operations in Miller County
03/09/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
Just as Bagnell Dam ensures the lights stay on by
generating power for tens of thousands of homes in Missouri, Auditor Scott
Fitzpatrick hopes to generate additional efficiency and accountability in
Miller County by shining the piercing light of transparency on the county's
government. Fitzpatrick announced today that his office has started a regularly
scheduled audit of the county, which began during an entrance meeting with
county officials on Monday, March 9.
"For decades the people of Tuscumbia took the
historic steps that led up to the old Miller County Courthouse, and now my
office will take the steps necessary to ensure officials operating in the
current courthouse are running an effective and efficient county government,"
said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "In the coming months, we will work diligently
to pull back the curtain so the people of Miller County can get a good look at
how their county government is performing and how it can improve."
Fitzpatrick added, "During the audit we encourage
anyone who may have information that would be useful to our review to contact
us through our Whistleblower Hotline."
The Missouri State Auditor's Office last released a
performance audit of Miller County in 2018. The audit issued a
"fair" rating as it found the county struggled to avoid a deficit in
the jail and 911 funds and needed to better track the use of capital
improvement sales tax dollars transferred to these funds. The audit also found
the need for increased financial oversight in the county collector's office and
improved oversight in the sheriff's office. The State Auditor's Office also
released a closeout audit of the Miller County Collector in 2022, which gave the office
a "fair" rating. The report found the former county collector did not
prepare and file an annual settlement for the fiscal years ended Feb. 28 (29),
2015, through 2021, in violation of state law, and did not adequately restrict
property tax system access.
Individuals may provide information
confidentially for consideration during the audit of Miller County to the State
Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
