Auditor Fitzpatrick recommends Fairview officials work with law enforcement to seek criminal prosecution for more than $10,000 in missing money
03/04/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick is urging city
officials in Fairview to seek justice after a review by his office found the
former mayor and his girlfriend are responsible for more than $10,000 in
missing funds. Fitzpatrick issued a letter to the city this week that details
how a lack of segregation of duties and proper oversight allowed at least
$10,314 to go missing under the watch of former Mayor Peter "PJ" Janis
and his girlfriend, who served as a city clerk.
"Even though the former mayor has admitted the
missing money looks 'horrible' and is willing to take responsibility for it,
current city officials in Fairview should still work with law enforcement
regarding criminal prosecution and take the necessary steps to obtain
restitution. These dollars represent utility bills paid by the people of
Fairview that should have gone into the city water account and Peter Janis
needs to be held fully accountable for apparently diverting these funds into
his own pockets," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick added, "When taken together, our
original audit, the follow-up report, and this letter provide an extensive
list of areas where the city should improve its oversight as well as its
overall efficiency and accountability to taxpayers. City officials need to
prioritize putting our recommendations into place to help ensure large amounts
of money don't go missing in the future."
The letter documents how at least $10,314 in
cash was received and recorded in the city's accounting system and/or manual
receipt books, but not deposited from June 2023 through April 2024. The missing
$10,314 was receipted during the period the former Mayor was responsible for overseeing
the city's financial functions, and he and his girlfriend were responsible for
making deposits. The missing money represents over 43% of utility payments made
with cash during the 11-month period. The letter also notes additional money
may have been received but not receipted, recorded, or deposited, resulting in
possible additional missing money.
Fitzpatrick's
office found the missing money was able to go undetected because the city
lacked segregation of duties, proper oversight, and adequate reconciliations of
utility billings. The letter notes the city's Board of Aldermen did not segregate duties or ensure
sufficient oversight, and receipting controls were inadequate. The
city clerks were responsible for almost all the accounting functions and no one
verified the deposits after they were made. Additionally, the former mayor
received payments and had access to the accounting system, but no one verified
that he issued receipt slips, recorded receipts in the accounting system, and
deposited those receipts. Additionally, the former city clerks did not perform monthly
reconciliations of amounts billed, payments received, bank deposit slips, and
bank statements for the period June 2023 through April 2024.
The review conducted by Auditor
Fitzpatrick's office was prompted by concerns raised by residents and city
officials during the time auditors were conducting a follow-up review of the
city. The State Auditor's Office released a performance audit in 2022 that gave the city a
"poor" rating and identified improper payments to a former city clerk
and conflicts of interest by a former mayor. The follow-up report issued in 2024 found the city had
implemented only 3 of the 22 recommendations made by the 2022 audit.
