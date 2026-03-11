Auditor Fitzpatrick gives the Missouri Department of Conservation a "good" rating in audit that also recommends improvements to the department's level of transparency
03/11/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
A report released today by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick finds
the Missouri Department of Conservation is well managed overall but needs to
make improvements to increase its level of transparency. The audit gives the
department a "good" rating while also making recommendations to
improve certain controls and procedures the department has in place.
"With the level of autonomy the department has over how its funds are
used, this audit was conducted to provide accountability and transparency for
taxpayers. I am encouraged to see the department is in most regards well
managed and following the law, but there are some areas where the department
can improve," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "Our audit gives the
department a road map to increase transparency and tighten up some controls and
procedures so their policies are fully complied with. I am hopeful the
department will take these recommendations seriously and work to put them into
place."
One finding in the audit identifies how the Conservation Commission does
not clearly identify its workshops as being open to the public, nor does the
Commission maintain detailed minutes of the meetings. The workshops are separate
from the Commission's regular open meetings, are more informational in nature,
and generally include more detailed deliberations of the Commission. The report
notes that while the
Commission appears to be in compliance with state transparency laws,
improvements in meeting disclosures and increased access to workshop
discussions would improve transparency to the public.
The audit also found the department has not consistently applied its salary
policy when a promotion creates a salary inequity. The report notes an instance
in which an employee was awarded a salary that resulted in a promotional
inequity per MDC policy. The MDC Branch Chief and Human Resources Branch Chief
reviewed the 6 additional employees in that job title, as required by policy,
and also included 8 employees in an unrelated job title. The review resulted in
raising the salary of 3 employees with the same job title to the same amount,
and raising the salary of another employee with the same job title to a higher
amount. However, 2 other employees with the same job title who had salaries
lower than these adjusted amounts were not given the raise. Additionally, the
MDC increased the salary for 6 of 8 employees in the unrelated job title, which
is not in accordance with policy.
In addition, the audit found the department needs to improve
controls and procedures to ensure the Agriculture Crop Policy and Procedures
Manual is followed. The report notes the department currently does not provide
adequate supervisory review or verification of all required documentation. The
department also needs to improve controls and procedures for the timber sales
checklist. The report found the department does not follow all of the steps of
the checklist as required by the Sale of Forest Products Manual, which has resulted
in missing or inconsistent documentation.
The final finding in the audit documents the failure of the Department of Conservation
Employees' Benefit Plan (CEBP) Board of Trustees to implement some prior audit
findings related to the administration of the CEBP. The audit found the
CEBP does not allocate the proportionate share of personnel costs of MDC
employees who administer the CEBP to the CEBP Trust Fund. As a result, these
costs were paid from the Conservation Commission Fund rather than the CEBP
Trust Fund, and therefore, were not covered by plan premiums. Additionally, the
CEBP
has not evaluated its Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB) liability amounts,
considered prefunding the OPEB liability, or obtained experience studies and
audits of actuarial valuations.
The complete audit is available online here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.