TuxCare Senior Developer Advocate To Speak at Black Hat Europe 2025

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that Chris DeMars, Senior Developer Advocate, is slated to speak at Black Hat Europe 2025, one of the world’s leading cybersecurity conferences that takes place December 8-11 at the Excel London in London, UK.At 3:45 p.m. (UTC) on Wednesday, December 10, in Business Hall Theater B, Chris will present a talk titled “The node_modules Iceberg: Mysteries Below the Waterline.”In the session, DeMars will explore the overlooked layers of transitive dependencies hidden within node_modules – components that developers depend on daily but seldom have time to inspect. He will also outline how to list transitive dependencies and identify security risks they may pose.Attendees will also learn how to integrate TuxCare’s Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) to help mitigate associated risks by ensuring vulnerable or end-of-life open-source components receive much-needed, ongoing security updates.For more information on Chris’s session, visit:As TuxCare’s Senior Developer Advocate, DeMars specializes in secure JavaScript development and software supply chain education. With more than 20 years of experience in web development and developer relations, Chris is a recognized Progress Champion and former Microsoft MVP and Google Developer Expert. Based in Detroit, his advocacy brings both technical expertise and a passion for inclusive, developer-first communities.TuxCare will also exhibit at booth #811 during Black Hat Europe. For detailed information on the event, visit https://blackhat.com/eu-25 About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

