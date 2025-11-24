TuxCare Announces Endless Lifecycle Support for Debian 10

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced the expansion of its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) services to include Debian 10, providing organizations with long-term security updates, vulnerability remediation, and the continuity needed to maintain secure and fully supported Debian environments far beyond community end-of-life.With ELS for Debian 10 , TuxCare delivers consistent protection against critical and high-severity vulnerabilities, allowing organizations to preserve compliance and continue hardening their environments. The service covers a comprehensive list of essential server packages, ensuring consistent coverage for Debian-based workloads that remain foundational in enterprise, government and service-provider infrastructures.Customers also benefit from qualified errata advisories that provide detailed insight into security updates, selected bug fixes, and impacted packages across all supported architectures, improving traceability and audit readiness. Additionally, TuxCare offers OVAL patch definitions compatible with OpenSCAP and other OVAL-based assessment tools, enabling automated verification of patch status and streamlined compliance validation across Debian 10 deployments.For more details, visit https://tuxcare.com/endless-lifecycle-support/debian-eol-support About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

