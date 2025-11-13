TuxCare to Showcase Endless Lifecycle Support for Open-Source Software at Enterprise DevOps Summit

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , the enterprise-grade cybersecurity innovator for open source, today announced its participation in this year’s Enterprise DevOps Summit taking place November 17-18 at the Hotel Palace Berlin in Berlin, Germany.Located at booth #8, TuxCare is set to showcase its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for Open-Source Software (OSS) solutions. Designed for enterprise DevOps and IT teams, ELS for OSS delivers long-term security across the entire software stack, covering a broad and growing range of open-source projects, libraries and runtimes that power today’s mission-critical and HPC workloads. Its ongoing vulnerability patches for end-of-life open-source software provides the flexibility and control that’s needed far beyond vendor-supported lifecycles.By combining automated CVE discovery, rapid patch delivery, and deep vulnerability remediation, ELS for OSS fortifies the software supply chain with precision and scale. It integrates seamlessly into existing DevOps workflows to help teams streamline security management, accelerate incident response, and maintain continuous compliance. Backed by expert support across KernelCare, LibCare and other TuxCare solutions, the award-winning ELS for OSS solution enables organizations to focus on innovation and business outcomes.“Our clients choose TuxCare’s Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for Open-Source Software when they need to keep vital systems secure and operational beyond vendor end-of-life – all without forcing potentially hazardous, rushed migrations or costly downtime,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “ELS for OSS ensures rapid, SLA-backed security patches, full coverage of direct and transitive dependencies, and seamless integration into existing workflows. We’re pleased to participate in Enterprise DevOps Summit this week, as it stands as a superb regional opportunity to expand our ELS presence and meet teams facing these very lifecycle-risk challenges.”About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

