State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (12-03-2025)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Chelan County

In October 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Mariana Vargas’ (NA61523639) registered nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In August 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Vargas financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective July 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Vargas from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Clark County

In October 2025 the Department of Health and Constance M. Morris (NA00101484) entered an agreed order that required Morris to permanently surrender her registered nursing assistant credential. In April 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Morris physically abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective February 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Morris from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

King County

In October 2025 the Department of Health mandatorily suspended Alexander W. Johnson’s (CP60233999, LH60967468) substance use disorder and mental health counselor credentials. Johnson failed to comply with a Department of Social and Health Services’ child support order.

In October 2025 the Department of Health mandatorily suspended Eunice Wanjiku Mondothi’s (NC60770670) certified nursing assistant credential. Mondothi failed to comply with a Department of Social and Health Services’ child support order.

Pierce County

In October 2025 the Department of Health and Emily Maria Cook (PC61675224) entered an agreed order that indefinitely suspended Cook’s medical assistant phlebotomist credential. In May 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Cook financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Cook from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In October 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Sarah Jessica Craft’s (NC61056867) certified nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In August 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Craft physically abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective June 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Craft from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In August 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Airine C. Evans’ (NA60648863) registered nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In March 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Evans abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Evans from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In October 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Imelda Cuico Mapalo’s (NA00191442) registered nursing assistant credential. In October 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Mapalo financially exploited two vulnerable adult patients. Mapalo has not responded to the department’s multiple requests for information.

In October 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Zeejah Tarenio Patawaran’s (NC60550829) certified nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In June 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Patawaran financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed Patawaran on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Patawaran from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.