State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (12-03-2025)
For immediate release: December 3, 2025 (25-144)
Contact: DOH Communications
Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700
OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.
The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.
Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.
Chelan County
In October 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Mariana Vargas’ (NA61523639) registered nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In August 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Vargas financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective July 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Vargas from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.
Clark County
In October 2025 the Department of Health and Constance M. Morris (NA00101484) entered an agreed order that required Morris to permanently surrender her registered nursing assistant credential. In April 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Morris physically abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective February 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Morris from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.
King County
In October 2025 the Department of Health mandatorily suspended Alexander W. Johnson’s (CP60233999, LH60967468) substance use disorder and mental health counselor credentials. Johnson failed to comply with a Department of Social and Health Services’ child support order.
In October 2025 the Department of Health mandatorily suspended Eunice Wanjiku Mondothi’s (NC60770670) certified nursing assistant credential. Mondothi failed to comply with a Department of Social and Health Services’ child support order.
Pierce County
In October 2025 the Department of Health and Emily Maria Cook (PC61675224) entered an agreed order that indefinitely suspended Cook’s medical assistant phlebotomist credential. In May 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Cook financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Cook from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.
In October 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Sarah Jessica Craft’s (NC61056867) certified nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In August 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Craft physically abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective June 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Craft from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.
In August 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Airine C. Evans’ (NA60648863) registered nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In March 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Evans abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Evans from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.
In October 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Imelda Cuico Mapalo’s (NA00191442) registered nursing assistant credential. In October 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Mapalo financially exploited two vulnerable adult patients. Mapalo has not responded to the department’s multiple requests for information.
In October 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Zeejah Tarenio Patawaran’s (NC60550829) certified nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In June 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Patawaran financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed Patawaran on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Patawaran from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.
Snohomish County
In October 2025 the Department of Health suspended Rebecca Renee Bradshaw’s (CM60845546) certified medical assistant credential for at least two years. Between May 2023 and January 2024, Bradshaw performed cosmetic filler and Botox injections without appropriate supervision from a licensed health care practitioner. Bradshaw has not responded to the department’s request for information.
Wahkiakum County
In September 2025 the Department of Health revoked Starla Conner’s (HM60932556) home care aide credential. Conner was previously disqualified from working with vulnerable adults, which prohibits her from holding certification. In October 2023, Conner was convicted of second-degree identity theft, a class C felony.
Yakima County
In October 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended William Robert Lint’s (NA00162469) registered nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In June 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Lint physically abused a vulnerable adult and placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective June 2024. Placement on the registry prohibits Lint from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.
Out of State
Virginia: In September 2025 the Department of Health and Kerri Michelle Bicskei (CG61076906, MC61119262) entered an agreed order that suspended Bicskei’s agency affiliated counselor and mental health counselor associate credentials for at least five years. In February 2023, Bicskei submitted inaccurate billing records for counseling services involving multiple patients. As part of the terms and conditions of the order, Bicskei must pay a $10,000 fine.
Our website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Get updates by following us on social media.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.