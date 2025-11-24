Substance use disorder treatment provider in Pierce County suspended for sexual misconduct among other charges

For immediate release: November 24, 2025 (25-142)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the license of Pierce County substance use disorder professional (SUDP) Jeremiah Shane Dunlap (CP60556714) pending further legal action.

Charges allege that while Dunlap served as CEO of Rainier Recovery, a behavioral health agency, he made sexually inappropriate remarks to multiple employees, permitted SUDP trainees to work unsupervised, changed patient records to alter clinical assessments and urinalysis results, retaliated against employees who refused to alter patient records at his direction, and provided substandard care that contributed to a patient’s death.

The suspension prohibits Dunlap from practicing as an SUDP in Washington to protect patient safety and public health. Dunlap has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

Legal documents related to this case are posted online and can be found via the Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website. Copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

Our website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Get updates by following us on social media.

###