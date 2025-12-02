State disciplines health care providers (12-02-2025)

For immediate release: December 2, 2025 (25-143)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In October 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Alexis Dulce Encinia (NA61223136) with unprofessional conduct. In January and May 2025, Encinia allegedly was convicted of second-degree theft from a vulnerable adult, a class C felony, second-degree identity theft, a class C felony, and two counts of third-degree theft, gross misdemeanors.

Island County

In October 2025 the Department of Health and Christina Lynn Goers (NC60726732) entered an agreed order that reinstated Goers’ certified nursing assistant credential with at least one year probation. Goers is required to comply with all terms and conditions of the order.

King County

In October 2025 the Department of Health and Shelbie Baotram Dau entered an agreed order that required Dau to permanently cease and desist from practicing mesotherapy unless first obtaining the required credential or qualifying for an exemption. Dau does not currently hold, and has never held, a credential to practice as a physician in Washington. As part of the terms and conditions of the order, Dau must pay a $1,000 fine.

In October 2025 the Veterinary Board of Governors terminated the probation on Jill Ann Robinson’s (VM61437178) registered veterinary medication clerk credential.

In October 2025 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Sirina Teouri (NC60605553) with unprofessional conduct. In December 2023, Teouri allegedly failed to meet credentialing requirements for reactivation. Teouri has not responded to the department’s multiple requests for information.

In October 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission charged pharmacist assistant Lauren Yielding (VB61208063) with unprofessional conduct. Yielding allegedly failed to comply with a 2023 stipulation requiring her to participate in a monitoring program.

Pierce County

In October 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Ashley Tasha-Gay Brown (NA61401827) with unprofessional conduct. In August 2023, Brown allegedly used a patient’s debit card to make personal purchases. Brown has not responded to the department’s request for information.

In October 2025 the Department of Health and David O. Clarke-Levy (NC10041523) entered an agreed order that reinstated Clarke-Levy’s certified nursing assistant credential with at least two years of probation. Clarke-Levy is required to comply with all terms and conditions of the order.

In October 2025 the Department of Health and Donna Marie Sweet (CG60323134, MC60679009) entered an agreed order that reinstated Sweet’s agency affiliated counselor and mental health counselor associate credentials with at least three years of probation. Sweet must comply with all terms and conditions of the order, including practicing under the supervision of an approved qualified professional and paying a $5,000 fine.

Skagit County

In October 2025 the Department of Health issued a final order that required Guansong Cheng to permanently cease and desist from practicing massage therapy unless first obtaining the required credential or qualifying for an exemption. Cheng does not currently hold, and has never held, a massage therapist credential in Washington State. As part of the terms and conditions of the order, Cheng must pay a $1,000 fine.

Snohomish County

In October 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission charged pharmacist Saikrishna Arumilli (PH00039402) with unprofessional conduct. Between January and July 2022, Arumilli allegedly worked at a pharmacy he owned while receiving time-loss benefits from the Department of Labor and Industries, despite reporting he was unable to work due to an injury. In September 2024, Arumilli pled guilty to second-degree attempted theft, a gross misdemeanor, related to those benefits.