As EHV-1 Remains Top of Mind, Barns Adopt New Approaches to Air & Surface Hygiene

Horse Getting in Disinfected Trailer Comparing Bleach to HOCl Genesis+HOCl Atomizer and Fogger and hypochlorous liquid

A Common-Sense Approach That Cleans Shared Air and Surfaces—Naturally and Effortlessly

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As EHV-1 concerns rise across the equestrian community, Genesis+HOCl — the leading innovator in natural HOCl atomizing technology — is helping horse owners, riders, barn managers, and boarding facilities strengthen their biosecurity protocols using a science-backed, barn-safe solution that cleans both the air and surfaces simultaneously.A Simple, Common-Sense Layer of Protection — Without the Toxic and Caustic Effects of Chlorine BleachAs EHV-1 concerns continue to rise, many horse owners are being told that household bleach is the best option for disinfecting shared equipment and surfaces—mostly because it's all they've known. When people hear ‘disinfectant’ they picture bleach. Harshness has been mistaken for strength, but that doesn’t make it the best. In fact, chlorine bleach’s drawbacks in equine environments far outweigh its usefulness.HOCl (hypochlorous), another member of the chlorine family, is the gentle giant—much like your horse itself. Its effectiveness comes from its natural, bio-identical profile. Sometimes the solution that works best is also the one nature designed, not a harsh, industrially manufactured chemical.Unlike traditional disinfecting routines that rely solely on manual wipes and sprays, HOCl atomizing disperses ultra-fine, stable hypochlorous particles into the air where they naturally settle onto surrounding surfaces. This approach supports a more complete and consistent level of microbial control in high-traffic barn spaces including stalls, tack rooms, feed rooms, aisles, trailers, and shared equipment.“Barn managers are already stretched thin,” said Daryl Bernard, Founder of Genesis+HOCl. “They don’t need another labor-intensive procedure. They need something simple, natural, and effective — something that works in the air horses breathe and on the surfaces they share.”Across barns nationwide, the question isn’t whether risk exists — it always does. The real question horse owners are asking is:• “What are you doing now that you weren’t doing before?”• “How are you elevating your level of care?”A Technology Reinforced by Science and Public-Sector UseThe foundation of HOCl’s safety and efficacy is well-established:• HOCl is a bio-identical molecule produced naturally inside all mammal’s white blood cells, including horse’s own immune system.• It is becoming more widely used in healthcare, veterinary, and agricultural environments across the U.S.• It has been studied and validated by educational institutions, health organizations, and numerous government agencies as one of the safest antimicrobial solutions available.• It is recognized internationally (Japan, South Korea) as a preferred method for maintaining cleaner, healthier indoor environments.With multiple peer-reviewed studies showing that HOCl demonstrates rapid antimicrobial activity and broad-spectrum action at low concentrations, atomizing HOCl has become an increasingly adopted strategy across industries concerned with cleaner indoor environments.A New Layer of Defense for Equestrian BiosecurityWhile no single measure can prevent all risks of EHV-1, adding HOCl atomizing provides:• A natural, non-harsh method of cleaning shared barn air• Coverage of high-touch surfaces without additional manpower• A cost-effective solution that can run daily or on timed intervals• A barn-safe and horse-safe approach recommended by professionals across multiple disciplinesGenesis+HOCl’s flagship unit — the Genesis 2.6 Atomizer — has become the preferred choice for barns seeking a portable, powerful, and user-friendly solution to improve air quality and reduce environmental contamination.Genesis+HOCl: The Leader in HOCl Atomizing TechnologyWith more than 30 years experience in infection control, the owner of Genesis+HOCl has been at the forefront of indoor environmental health innovation. From dental, medical, canine, and agricultural facilities to residential settings, the company continues to bring professional-grade HOCl atomizing within reach of everyday users.Today, as EHV-1 headlines spread across states, Genesis+HOCl aims to support barn owners and horse owners with a science-supported tool that adds peace of mind for equine care.Media ContactGenesis+HOCl – Equine DivisionDaryl Bernard, OwnerEmail: info@genesishocl.comWebsite: EquineHOCl.com Phone: (301) 501-HOCL

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.