HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini Spotlights Genesis+HOCl vs. #1 Complaint: Airborne Mold

WGN’s Lou Manfredini Showcases Genesis+HOCl vs. Airborne Mold Genesis+HOCl Atomizer and Fogger and hypochlorous liquid

WGN’s ‘Mr. Fix-It’ highlights a breakthrough solution for cleaner, healthier air with Genesis+HOCl atomizing technology

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 30 years, Lou Manfredini—better known as Mr. Fix-It—has been America’s trusted voice for home repair and healthy living. Based in Chicago on WGN Radio 720, his HouseSmarts Radio show recently turned the spotlight on Genesis+HOCl, with Manfredini noting that “a true Fall Refresh starts with the air inside your home.” He said Genesis’ technology can transform how Americans tackle their number-one hidden home hazard: airborne mold—adding that for families affected by recent flooding or storms, utilizing an HOCl atomizer “is a complete no-brainer.”Manfredini explained that most people only know HOCl as the latest buzz in natural skincare—trending across TikTok and Facebook, but its most powerful, untapped use is as a natural cleaner for air and surfaces, instantly reducing the viral load in any environment. “From your face to your space, nothing works like HOCl.”—said Ruth Bernard, owner of Genesis+HOCl. “Our HOCl technology doesn’t just filter air—it actively reduces airborne mold, bacteria, and viruses in real time, making a noticeable and immediate difference in the air you breathe at home.”Airborne mold isn’t just a nuisance—it’s dangerous. It is the leading complaint in homes nationwide and has been linked to chronic respiratory issues, recurring headaches, fatigue, worsening asthma, and allergy flare-ups. Traditional air filters passively trap particles, but they can’t guarantee every breath is clean. Genesis+HOCl’s atomizing technology works actively, releasing a completely safe, ultra-fine, dry mist that neutralizes mold spores and pathogens both in the air and on surfaces.As winter approaches—and with it cold and flu season—Americans will be spending even more time sealed inside their homes. That makes indoor air quality more critical than ever. We already spend 90% of our lives indoors, and in the winter, that percentage climbs even higher. HOCl atomizing is the most effective way to control airborne viruses and germs. Lou Manfredini’s recognition highlights just how vital this breakthrough is for families who want to breathe cleaner, healthier air.About Genesis+HOClWith over 30 years of experience in infection control, the owners of Genesis+HOCl have positioned the company as the nation’s leader in HOCl atomizing technology. Genesis has quickly become the top-searched and most recognized brand for ‘HOCl atomizing technology.' Their expertise has guided applications that now extend to medical offices, homes, schools, senior living communities, gyms, fitness centers, and even tack rooms in equine barns. Thanks to Lou Manfredini’s spotlight, information about this safe and effective solution is reaching households across America—redefining not just air purification, but the very way we think about healthy living indoors.Genesis+HOCl offers two industry-leading atomizers: the Genesis 2.6 HOCl fogger, our flagship unit, designed to quickly treat large spaces, and the Genesis UX4, a compact “set it and forget it” stationary unit, ideal for ongoing protection in smaller rooms and offices. Both utilize our proprietary HOCl solution—formulated at a concentration 30% stronger than the closest competition—delivering unmatched effectiveness against airborne mold, bacteria, and viruses.For more information, visit www.genesishocl.com or call 888-501-HOCL.

