Genesis+HOCL Featured on Lou Manfredini’s 'Cool Products' Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio 720

Genesis+HOCl with Lou Manfredini Genesis+HOCl Atomizer and Fogger and hypochlorous liquid

A national spotlight on the growing demand for natural, chemical-free indoor air solutions.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis+HOCL, the leader in natural HOCl atomizing technology for indoor air quality, was featured this past weekend on Lou Manfredini’s “Cool Products” as part of the popular House Smarts Radio program on WGN Radio 720. The segment aired on Saturday, November 15, 2025, during the show's 6–10 AM broadcast and full radio interview can be heard here. During the interview, host Lou Manfredini highlighted Genesis+HOCl as an innovative solution for homeowners and businesses preparing for the winter season—a time when closed windows and constant indoor heating often lead to stale, stagnant indoor air. Genesis+HOCL Founder, Daryl Bernard, joined Manfredini to explain how the company’s HOCl atomizing systems naturally protect indoor air without harsh chemicals.Bernard shared how Genesis+HOCL offers two distinct atomizing systems—the Genesis 2.6, designed for larger spaces and heavier-use environments, and the UX4, a “set it and forget it” option ideal for ongoing indoor air freshness in homes and smaller rooms. The UX4 boasts an ultra-fine ~5-micron mist that remains suspended in the air, reducing airborne contaminants and improving the overall indoor environment.This is the time of year when everyone seals up their homes and our technology gives people a natural way to refresh the air, especially in spaces like basements, offices, and pet areas where odors and harmful contaminants tend to linger.Lou Manfredini, one of the most trusted voices in home improvement and homeowner education, emphasized the practicality of Genesis+HOCl for listeners looking to maintain cleaner, fresher indoor environments throughout the cold season.About Genesis+HOClGenesis+HOCl is the U.S. leader in natural HOCl atomizing technology, offering a completely natural method to improve indoor air quality, works to control airborne mold spores, everyday air contaminants, and odors too. With over 30 years of expertise in infection control environments, the owners of Genesis+HOCl provide homeowners, and businesses with a chemical-free approach to reducing odors and maintaining a more comfortable indoor environment. Learn more at GenesisHOCL.com Media Contact:Ruth BernardFounder, Genesis+HOClEmail: info@genesishocl.comPhone: (301) 367-1777Website: https://GenesisHOCL.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.