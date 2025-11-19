Mullet on Point - This December 2nd, Jon Heder Brings ‘Tapawingo’ the Ultimate Indie Comedy Home for the Holidays

"Tapawingo," directed by Dylan K. Narang, streaming on December 2, 2025, across all major TVOD platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu Jon Heder as Nate Skoog and Jay Pichardo as Will Luna in the film "Tapawingo," directed by Dylan K. Narang, streaming on December 2, 2025, across all major TVOD platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu George Psarras as Glenn Gratton and Paul Psarras as Ben Gratton or "The Twins" in the film "Tapawingo," directed by Dylan K. Narang, streaming on December 2, 2025, across all major TVOD platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu Billy Zane as Stoney Tarwater in the film "Tapawingo," directed by Dylan K. Narang, streaming on December 2, 2025, across all major TVOD platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu

Tapawingo, starring Jon Heder, debuts December 2 with an 80s-inspired mix of humor, heart, and cult-classic charm for audiences seeking something fresh.

We crafted Tapawingo as a love letter to growing up weird and finding your crew — it’s about embracing awkward moments with laughter and heart” — Dylan K. Narang, Director of "Tapawingo"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to step into one of this holiday season’s most wildly entertaining and heartfelt comedies. Tapawingo, starring Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), lands on all major digital platforms for streaming on December 2, 2025, delivering an offbeat indie comedy experience that promises to rewrite your holiday movie playbook.Directed by Dylan K. Narang (Soundwave, All I Need) and co-written with Brad DeMarea, Tapawingo follows Nate Skoog (Jon Heder), a 30-year-old who has perfected the art of staying exactly where he is. Nate and his buddy Will kill time between the local rec center and the Elk’s Lodge, taking in a few hours of bingo where the beer is plentiful and the crowd is wild — well, old, but wild. When they’re not hanging loose, they’re training — training for that one day they get the call to save nuns from rogue contras or orphans from the Red Army Tiger Force. Whatever the mission, they’ll be ready. Until then, their de facto HQ remains the Tapawingo Regional Library.The film showcases a vibrant 80’s-inspired aesthetic spiked with whip-fast comic timing and memorable characters that both charm and surprise. Featuring a unique blend of cult comedy energy and fresh storytelling, Tapawingo mixes humor and sentimentality with a killer soundtrack and standout performances from a talented ensemble cast, including Billy Zane, Gina Gershon, and Amanda Bearse.Director Narang shares, “We crafted Tapawingo as a love letter to growing up weird and finding your crew — it’s about embracing awkward moments with laughter and heart. We can’t wait for audiences to dive in this holiday season.”Tapawingo is the perfect festive addition for comedy lovers looking for a fresh holiday film beyond the usual fare. Fans of quirky, character-driven indie comedies will find plenty to rave about, as the film blends nostalgia with a new wave of cult-classic energy.Release Details:Streaming on December 2, 2025, across all major TVOD platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, and VuduRuntime: 109 minutesAbout Foggy Bottom PicturesFoggy Bottom Pictures was founded by Dylan K. Narang, who also owns the minor league baseball team, the Lynchburg Hillcats. The company has produced several other films, including Girl Most Likely (2012) and Dark Was the Night (2014).For interviews, screeners, and press assets, please contact: tapawingo@epecmedia.com

