Minister Barbara Creecy and MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela launch Gauteng Festive Season Road Safety Campaign, 4 Dec

Members of the media are invited to join the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and the Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Ms. Kedibone DialeTlabela, as they launch the Gauteng Festive Season Road Safety Campaign in Diepsloot.

The details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 04 December 2025

Time: 08H00

Venue: K46 Road, Diepsloot, Johannesburg

Members of the media attending are requested to confirm attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915 or Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453.

Media Contact:

Mr. Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

Enquiries: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za

Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport

Ms. Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

E-mail: Pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za