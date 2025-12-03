North West Agriculture and Rural Development unveils agricultural programmes at Koedsberg Farm, 5 Dec
Province set to elevate goat farming with new improvement and beneficiation initiative
The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in collaboration with Aphamo Goat Aggregator and other key stakeholders, will, on Friday, 05 December 2025, unveil one of the province’s most ambitious agricultural programmes at Koedsberg Farm, where the Provincial Goat Improvement and Beneficiation Programme will be launched.
The event is set to draw farmers from across the North West, neighbouring provinces, and several SADC countries, accentuating the growing regional interest in the province’s rapidly expanding goat industry.
Backed by the Agricultural Research Council and North-West University, the programme is set to transform goat farming in the North West, using cutting-edge science and technology to turn smallholder farmers into thriving commercial producers.
Members of the media are invited to attend this provincial milestone, engage with experts and stakeholders, and capture a story that reflects innovation, farmer empowerment, and the evolving future of agriculture in the North West.
Date: Friday, 5 December 2025
Time: 9h00
Venue: Koedsberg Farm, near Groot Marico
Media representatives wishing to attend are encouraged to confirm with Thebe Itumeleng at 063 203 3718 by 15:00 on OR before, Thursday, 04 December 2025.
Enquiries:
Ms Emelda Setlhako
Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 060 745 4020
E-mail: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.