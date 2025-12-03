North West Agriculture and Rural Development unveils agricultural programmes at Koedsberg Farm, 5 Dec

Province set to elevate goat farming with new improvement and beneficiation initiative

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in collaboration with Aphamo Goat Aggregator and other key stakeholders, will, on Friday, 05 December 2025, unveil one of the province’s most ambitious agricultural programmes at Koedsberg Farm, where the Provincial Goat Improvement and Beneficiation Programme will be launched.

The event is set to draw farmers from across the North West, neighbouring provinces, and several SADC countries, accentuating the growing regional interest in the province’s rapidly expanding goat industry.

Backed by the Agricultural Research Council and North-West University, the programme is set to transform goat farming in the North West, using cutting-edge science and technology to turn smallholder farmers into thriving commercial producers.

Members of the media are invited to attend this provincial milestone, engage with experts and stakeholders, and capture a story that reflects innovation, farmer empowerment, and the evolving future of agriculture in the North West.

Date: Friday, 5 December 2025

Time: 9h00

Venue: Koedsberg Farm, near Groot Marico

Media representatives wishing to attend are encouraged to confirm with Thebe Itumeleng at 063 203 3718 by 15:00 on OR before, Thursday, 04 December 2025.

Enquiries:

Ms Emelda Setlhako

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 060 745 4020

E-mail: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates