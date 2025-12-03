Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong addresses SADC Media Awards Dinner and launches 2026 Competition, 5 Dec

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Mr Kenny Morolong, cordially invites members of the media to attend the SADC Media Awards Dinner and the official launch of the 2026 Competition.

This prestigious event welcomes all media practitioners who produce integrated and cross-border stories within the SADC region. The SADC Media Awards serve to encourage meaningful reportage on regional issues while recognising outstanding journalism across print, photo, television, and radio.

This gathering will bring together journalists, foreign dignitaries, academics and Government officials for an evening of engagement, networking and a shared commitment to strengthening SADC regional integration. The ceremony will also honour the 2025 national winners and provide valuable guidance for the 2026 Awards submissions. The Deputy Minister will officially launch the 2026 SADC Media Awards Competition during the event.

Details of the SADC Media Awards are as follows:

Date: Friday, 5 December 2025

Time: 16h00

Venue: Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdk2chYLD-vxO-PoK0VBfUcojTWba7…

Media enquiries:

Mr Wandiswa Nyawuza

Cell: 067 237 3630

Ms Kabelo Tsiane

Cell: 072 793 2538

