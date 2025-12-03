Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong addresses SADC Media Awards Dinner and launches 2026 Competition, 5 Dec
The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Mr Kenny Morolong, cordially invites members of the media to attend the SADC Media Awards Dinner and the official launch of the 2026 Competition.
This prestigious event welcomes all media practitioners who produce integrated and cross-border stories within the SADC region. The SADC Media Awards serve to encourage meaningful reportage on regional issues while recognising outstanding journalism across print, photo, television, and radio.
This gathering will bring together journalists, foreign dignitaries, academics and Government officials for an evening of engagement, networking and a shared commitment to strengthening SADC regional integration. The ceremony will also honour the 2025 national winners and provide valuable guidance for the 2026 Awards submissions. The Deputy Minister will officially launch the 2026 SADC Media Awards Competition during the event.
Details of the SADC Media Awards are as follows:
Date: Friday, 5 December 2025
Time: 16h00
Venue: Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria
RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdk2chYLD-vxO-PoK0VBfUcojTWba7…
Media enquiries:
Mr Wandiswa Nyawuza
Cell: 067 237 3630
Ms Kabelo Tsiane
Cell: 072 793 2538
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.