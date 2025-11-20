FLEOA Participates in 2025 C.O.P.S. National Conference, Recognizes Executive Director Dianne Bernhard’s Service

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) participated in the 2025 Concerns of Police Survivors ( C.O.P.S. ) National Conference on Law Enforcement Wellness and Trauma, as well as the Surviving to Thriving Conference, held last week in New Orleans, Louisiana.C.O.P.S., founded in 1984 by Suzie Sawyer and Trudy Chapman, provides essential support to families and coworkers of law enforcement officers following a line-of-duty death. What began with 110 members has grown into a nationwide network of more than 87,000 survivors, including spouses, children, adult children, parents, siblings, fiancés, significant others, extended family members, coworkers, and suicide survivors.Executive Director Dianne Bernhard, who has led C.O.P.S. since 2014 after a distinguished career with the Columbia, Missouri Police Department, announced her plans to retire next year. Under her leadership, the organization has expanded significantly while remaining steadfast in its mission to guide and support those affected by line-of-duty deaths through training, services, and compassionate care.“FLEOA and C.O.P.S. have shared a close bond over the years, working together to ensure that the families and coworkers of our fallen officers are supported following a line-of-duty death,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman. “Honoring our fallen officers and caring for their families is a solemn obligation shared by all of us. Dianne has been a vital partner in this mission, and I extend my deepest appreciation and best wishes for her retirement.”C.O.P.S. plays a central role in National Police Week each year, hosting national programs for surviving families and coworkers, coordinating key events, and supporting survivors attending the week’s ceremonies and commemorations.“Attending the national conference again underscored the critical work being performed by Dianne and the entire C.O.P.S. organization,” said Michael Hughes, Executive Director of FLEOA. “As a peer support member who worked with C.O.P.S. for decades, I witnessed firsthand the organization’s profound impact in helping survivors navigate tragedy. I am deeply grateful for the support they provided to me, my coworkers, members of FLEOA, and the families of our fallen officers.”FLEOA remains firmly committed to its longstanding partnership with C.O.P.S. Together, we will continue to honor our fallen law enforcement officers and ensure their families and colleagues receive the care, compassion, and support they deserve. We will never forget their service or their ultimate sacrifice in protecting our nation.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

