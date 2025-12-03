Gov. Cox Releases FY 2027 Budget Proposal Focused on Responsible Fiscal Management, Strong Families, and Long-Term Prosperity

KEARNS, UT (Dec. 3, 2025) — Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox released his recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2027, a $30.7 billion operating and capital plan designed to strengthen Utah families and maintain the state’s long-standing reputation for disciplined and responsible budgeting.

The governor’s remarks at the Kearns Branch of the Salt Lake County Library emphasized Utah’s tradition of building boldly and preparing thoughtfully for future generations. He noted that Utah had weathered a year marked by drought, federal instability, and economic uncertainty, yet continued to demonstrate resilience and sound financial stewardship.

Investing in People and Addressing Homelessness

The FY 2027 budget places significant focus on people, particularly Utahns who are homeless, recommending $25 million for capital, $20 million in ongoing operational support, and $5 million in one-time funds for short-term stabilization needs.

Gov. Cox underscored the urgency of this work. “We want to make Utah the worst place to camp on the street, and the best place to get help and support,” he said. “This budget recognizes that homelessness is complex, and solving it requires long-term commitment, community partnership, and a willingness to act boldly on behalf of those who need help the most.”

The budget also recommends expanding the Child Tax Credit to support more than 11,000 families with young children, strengthening Baby Watch services for infants and toddlers with developmental delays, and continuing state commitments to victim services and school nutrition programs.

Stewarding Utah’s Resources and Planning for Growth

Gov. Cox’s recommendations continue the state’s long-term investments in water, natural resources, and responsible growth. The FY 2027 budget recommends $5 million for the Great Salt Lake Long-Term Water Program and $5 million to extend the Colorado River Demand Management Pilot Program, building on Utah’s multi-year water stewardship efforts.

The governor also highlighted the state’s Utah Housing Strategic Plan, which will outline steps to increase attainable housing statewide through long-range, data-driven strategies.

Expanding Opportunity Through Education and Literacy

The budget recommends $654.2 million for public education, including a 4.2% increase in the Weighted Pupil Unit, investments in safer learning environments, and targeted support for higher education and technical colleges to align workforce preparation with Utah’s economic needs.

Additional proposals include meaningful investments in literacy, expanded paraeducator initiatives, and continued support for community-based partnerships that strengthen reading development for Utah children.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson emphasized the state’s commitment to families, children, and stable budgeting. “Creating a better future for the next generation starts with responsible, balanced budgeting that puts families first,” she said. “This budget delivers commonsense investments that help parents and open more opportunities for Utah’s children to learn and succeed.”

A Continued Commitment to Fiscal Discipline

Gov. Cox reaffirmed Utah’s national reputation as one of the best-managed states in America. Since 2021, Utah has paid down 66% of its general obligation (GO) debt, and the state has more in rainy-day savings than in total outstanding GO debt.

Sophia DiCaro, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, noted that this disciplined posture is intentional. “Utah is in a rare and enviable fiscal position: our savings exceed our debt, and we are recommending no new executive-branch FTEs with state funds,” she said. “These recommendations reflect years of careful planning, smart prioritization, and a deep commitment to protecting taxpayers over the long term.”

Gov. Cox closed his remarks by reaffirming Utah’s commitment to disciplined spending and long-term stewardship. “In Utah, we balance our budget, we pay down debt, and we keep our fiscal house in order,” he said. “This budget builds on proven practices of disciplined budgeting and ensures our children inherit a state even stronger than the one we were given.”

You can view the Governor’s FY27 Budget Recommendations here.